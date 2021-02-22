Matchday Eight Results

URA FC 0-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Mbarara City FC 0-0 Busoga United FC

BUL FC 0-4 Express FC

KCCA FC 5-0 MYDA FC

Vipers SC 3-2 Police FC

Soltilo Bright Stars FC 3-0 UPDF FC

Onduparaka FC 3-1 Kyetume FC

SC Villa 3-2 Kitara FC

The biggest talking point from Matchday 8 came from Vipers SC vs Police FC game at St.Mary’s Stadium, Kitende where goalkeeper Derrick Ochan was sent off. This prompted Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye to have a go at referees and continued with his rants on social media.

Nevertheless, in this article, we will stick to the players that were outstanding from the eight games played.

Express FC registered their biggest win this season, KCCA FC bounced back to winning ways while it was business as usual for Wakiso Giants FC as they drew goalless at URA FC.

Below are the top performers from the games played over the weekend.

Goalkeeper: Samson Kirya (Wakiso Giants FC)

He is surely returning to his very best after recovering from a long term injury. Kirya was instrumental to help Wakiso Giants FC earn a point off URA FC.

The Tax Collectors had several attempts at goal including Steven Mukwala and Shafik Kagimu being denied by the woodwork.

Kirya had two spectacular saves to deny URA FC and he was eventually named man of the match.

Right Back: Joseph Nsubuga (SC Villa)

Nsubuga could have been at fault for Kitara’s second goal but he had a good game in general despite SC Villa struggling.

He made runs relentlessly on the right flank and had several crosses into Kitara’s box.

It should be noted that he also scored one of the goals for SC Villa, converting from the spot.

Left Back: Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC)

Kiggundu was industrious as Express FC humiliated BUL FC in Jinja. He was nearly perfect, doing both his offensive and defensive duties well.

He scored direct from a free kick in one of the four goals for the Red Eagles and was named man of the match.

Centre Back: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United FC)

Busoga United FC fought hard to pick a point off Mbarara City FC at Kakyeka Stadium and the best performer on the day was Muganga who combined well with Onen Franko, George William Kalyowa and Abubaker Ottwao to form a formidable back line.

He gets ahead of Faizul Ibrahim Anini of Wakiso Giants FC who played as a makeshift centre back against URA FC.

Centre Back: Murushid Juuko (Express FC)

When was the last time Juuko scored a league goal? Well, not sure but it has been long.

He jumped high to node home from Godfrey Lwesibawa’s corner kick delivery.

Besides, he stood tall in defence to pocket BUL FC attackers denying them any chance before he was withdrawn in the second half.

Midfield: Bright Anukani (KCCA FC)

There was a sigh of relief at Lugogo as KCCA FC registered their first win after four dreadful outings.

Bright Anukani was one of the players who had a field day against hapless MYDA FC netting a brace.

Midfield: Vicent Kasoki (Kitara FC)

Kitara FC could have lost to SC Villa but Kasoki had an outstanding performance.

He registered two assists on the day, setting up Peter Lomolo for the opener and also teed up Dennis Monday.

Midfield: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC)

Two goals against Police FC explain why Orit has a slot on this team. It’s only him, Charles Lwanga, Bright Anukani and Meddy Kyeline of Onduparaka FC that scored more than a goal on matchday eight.

Forward: Charles Lwanga (KCCA FC)

Lwang is surely having a good run. He’s scored four in the last three games.

Against MYDA FC, he netted a brace and also had an assist to emerge as man of the match.

Forward: Muhammad ‘Meddy’ Kyeline (Onduparaka FC)

He scored twice as Onduparaka FC eased past Kyetume FC in Arua.

The forward first converted a penalty he had won himself before sealing off the victory with a stoppage time goal.

Forward: Joshua Akandwanaho (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

He may not get the deserved praises but Akandwanaho is one of the best wingers at least judging from the games played this season.

The left footed winger assisted Jamil Nvule for the second goal and also took time to register his name on the score sheet, his fifth for the campaign.

Coach: Wasswa Bbosa(Express FC)

Honorable Mentions

Ibrahim Faizul (Wakiso Giants FC)

Jamil Nvule (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

Godfrey Lwesibawa (Express FC)