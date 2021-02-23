2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Busoga United Vs SC Villa (4 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

After 8 matches, there are three clubs yet to earn maximum points in a single match.

Busoga United is among those three clubs, the other two being newly promoted sides Kitara and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

In arguably their worst start of the season since being promoted to the top tier league in 2015/16 season as Kirinya-Jinja SS before rebranding to Busoga United, the Jinja based club wants to put their house in quick order.

Busoga United has earned just 4 points in 8 matches (4 draws, 4 losses) with the 9th league match coming against Sports Club Villa on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021.

Coming from the goal-less away draw with Mbarara City last Friday, Busoga United had also played to a one all home draw with Solito Bright Stars last Tuesday.

Sports Club Villa has managed 14 points from 8 matches, 4 points shy from the log leaders Vipers.

The Jogoos are currently 6th on the table standings with a target to improve from their hard fought victories against MYDA and Kitara (1-0 and 3-2 respectively).

Team News:

Busoga United head coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko is expected to return to the team’s technical bench after skipping the away trips to Arua and Mbarara cities against Onduparaka and Mbarara City respectively.

Captain Douglas Muganga who was man of the match against Mbarara City will once again lead his charges against a determined SC Villa.

Paul Ssekulima, Abubaker Otwao, Gerald Bagoole, Jeromy Kirya, Anthony Mayanja, Sharif Kimbowa, youngster Edwin Opaala Mukisa, goalkeepers Rogers Omwedwa and Ali Kimera among others are all available for service.

“We played gallantly away to Mbarara City and we have continued to correct the mistakes. We need to remain solid in defence as we build on the positive of not conceding when we look towards the SC Villa game at home” Muganga disclosed.

Douglas Muganga shows the man of the match placard after the goal-less draw away to Mbarara City

SC Villa needs to keep pace with the leading pack and there is no room for error from Edward Kaziba and his charges.

Kaziba is expected to travel to Njeru with more or less the same squad that faced Kitara.

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni, captain Asuman Alishe, Moses Kiggundu, Derrick Ndahiiro, Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang, Saddam Masereka, Goffin Oyorwith, Abdallah Salim and others are some of the players that will be fielded for the Jogoos.

This will be the second game at Njeru after Busoga United’s opener against Soltilo Bright Stars in the lunch time kick off.

Other Matches:

Kyetume Vs Soltilo Bright Stars ( 1 PM ) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Vipers Vs BUL ( 4 PM ) – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

) – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende MYDA Vs Express ( 4PM ) – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

) – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA (4 PM) – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Wednesday, 24th February 2021: