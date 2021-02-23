Tuesday February 23, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 4pm

Following their 5-0 win over MYDA, KCCA makes a short trip to Wakiso Giants targeting a successive victory for the first time since last year.

The 13-time champions had gone four successive games without victory until Saturday and Mike Mutebi believes that win has given his side confidence although he admits it will be a tough game against the Purple Sharks.

KCCA players celebrate one of their goals against MYDA (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

“We are facing a side that has not lost a game in the league this season and are playing well,” said Mutebi. “We need to be on top of our game against them if we are to pick maximum points,” he added.

“The game against MYDA gave the lads confidence and we shall pick on from that game and hopefully we use that as a stepping stone.”

Douglas Bamweyana is also confident despite going into the game minus a home win.

Hassan Ssenyonjo battles with URA’s Ivan Ntege

“Having played on Saturday, we are trying to balance loading recovery and we feel we have prepared well enough,” he told the club media.

“We are aware of the threats of the opponents but we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Team News

The hosts have no injury worries ahead of the game with everyone available save for new signings George Kaddu and Frank Ssebuufu who have documentation issues.

KCCA are without Julius Poloto, Gift Ali and Denis Iguma for the encounter.

Renewal of acquaintances

Ashraf Mugume Credit: KCCA FC Media

Siblings Yasin Mugume (Wakiso Giants) and Ashraf Mugume (KCCA) will face off if picked by their respective managers.

Yasin Mugume celebrates leveller against Kyetume FC Credit: Wakiso GIANTS Media

Tom Masiko, Hassan Wasswa Dazo and Lawrence Bukenya have all played for KCCA before and take on their former employers.

Key Stats

Only three points separate 7th placed KCCA (13 points) and 10th placed Wakiso Giants.

This will be the second league meeting between the two sides – the first ended in a 1-0 win for KCCA at Lugogo.