Express Football Club will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they visit MYDA on Tuesday.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges come off their biggest win of the season, a 4 -0 win over BUL, and the gaffer will be hoping the same is replicated at King George IV Memorial Stadium.

The third in the table Red Eagles have been creating scoring opportunities in abundance but forward George Senkaaba, Frank Kalanda and Eric Kambale have not put them away case in point being one-all draw with KCCA.

Bbosa has a fully fit squad to his disposal to choose from and assistant coach James Odoch says the team will be going for maximum points.

“Our previous result was outstanding, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t make any mistakes, we’ve used our last training to correct them and I believe we’re ready. We know MYDA are going to come all out since they’re playing at home but we’re ready to get the maximum points,” Odoch told the club website.

MYDA, despite being in the red zone, can be a free scoring side especially at home as they have scored in all their four home games thus far.

The league newcomers will be looking to Ibra Nsimbe as well as former Police and Sadolin Paints striker Norman Ogik for inspiration.