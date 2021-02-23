Express Football Club ascended a place up the Uganda Premier League table following a 4-1 win over MYDA at King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

A brace each from George Ssenkaaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa lifted the Red Eagles over the league newcomers in their own backyard.

Express who were coming off their biggest win of the season started the game with aplomb. Eric Kambale and Senkaaba couldn’t find the target in the opening ten minutes while left back Arthur Kiggundu forced a save from Isaac Osikol from a set-piece.

Twenty minutes in, Express found the breakthrough when Kambale played in Senkaaba and the forward slotted in the opener that Mukwano Gw’Abangi carried into the break.

George Senkaaba celebrates one of his goals against MYDA | Credit: Express FC Media

After the break, Lwesibawa doubled the lead for the visitors when he lobbed over Osikol after being set up by Charles Musiige in the 58th minute.

Three minutes later, Senkaaba scored his second of the game that all but sealed points for Express before paving way for Frank Kalanda.

Godfrey Lwesibawa | Credit: Express FC Media

With ten minutes to play Lwesibawa got his second of the game before Eric Mutebi converted from the spot for MYDA’s consolation.

The win lifted the Red Eagles to second place in the table with 19 points, two shy of leaders Vipers who beat BUL 1-0 at Kitende.

2020-21 Uganda Premier League Table Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts Form Next 1 9 6 3 0 23 10 13 21 D W W 2 9 5 4 0 16 6 10 19 D W W 3 8 5 1 2 18 6 12 16 W W L 4 9 4 3 2 15 11 4 15 D W D 5 8 4 3 1 10 6 4 15 L W D View full table

Express return to action on Friday, February 26 at home to Wakiso Giants while MYDA visit BUL at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe on the same day.