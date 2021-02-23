Vipers SC needed a late goal to overcome BUL FC on Tuesday to maintain their grip at the top of the Uganda Premier League table.

The Venoms had to wait until the 84th minute for the breakthrough to happen thanks to Yunus Ssentamu who scored the lone goal of the game.

A resilient BUL FC side looked better than they were against Express FC and frustrated Vipers SC for long spells until their resolve was finally broken.

Ssentamu who scored his sixth goal of the campaign was well placed to head home from Paul Mucureezi’s cross.

Mucureezi had come on at the start of the second half, replacing Jamil Kalisa.

The forward has continued to show his ability in both scoring and assisting his teammates regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

It should be noted that even in Vipers SC’s last game against Police FC, it was Mucureezi who had come off the bench that tee up Cesar Manzoki for the winning goal.

He nearly broke the deadlock at the 70th minute but he was unlucky with his strike bouncing off the crossbar.

The decisive moment came in the 84th minute when Mucureezi’s well-weighted cross found Ssentamu unmarked on the blindside to head home.

The Venoms will return to action on Saturday against Onduparaka FC in Arua while BUL FC will host MYDA FC at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

Vipers SC Starting XI: Bashir Sekagya, Paul Willa, Disan Galiwango, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Jamil Kalisa, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala, Muhammad Shaban, Yunus Ssentamu.

BUL FC Starting XI: Abdul Kimera, Aggrey Madoi, Fredrick Kigozi, Ramathan Dudu, Walter Ochora, Godfrey Akol, Elvis Kibaale, Robert Mukongotya, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu, Anwar Ntege.