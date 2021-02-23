2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Vipers Vs BUL (4 PM) – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

There are desperate times at Jinja based BUL Football Club.

Coming to match day 9, BUL has lost 5 matches, won once and registered two draws.

Arthur Kyesimira and Dan Mubiru’s led team visits the intimidating St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday with one objective at hand – to improve their performance and display in a bid to earn maximum points or at least a point.

They visit current table leaders Vipers Sports Club whose last match at the very ground was a 2-1 win against 10 man Police in a match that rose tempers.

Head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu is well aware of the task at hand and has warned his charges to remain focused and calm coming to the upcoming matches.

“The team did an excellent job and displayed an unrelenting character in the previous win, however we need to keep focused and calm going into the next fixtures because the going is only getting tougher,” Kajoba as quoted by the club website.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu celebrates a goal for Vipers against Police Credit: John Batanudde

On 18 points, Vipers are the current table leaders from 8 matches played, 2 points from the second placed duo of Police and Express.

In fact, Vipers is among the three clubs yet to taste defeat this term (the other two are Wakiso Giants and Express).

Vipers has the entire team that faced Police available with only goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu still nursing an injury.

Congolese striker Ceaser Manzoki who had limped out in the closing stages against Police is also available for selection having recovered swiftly whilst defender Rashid Toha who pulled a ham-string in the match away to Kyetume also returned to training.

Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora could return in between the goal posts ahead of Bashir Ssekagya.

Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Bashir Asiku and captain Halid Lwaliwa are all available for selection at the back.

Hardworking holding midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, Paul Mucureezi, Karim Watambala, Musa Ssali, Abraham Ndugwa, Allan Kayiwa and Ibrahim Orit are all midfield options.

The forwards are Yunus Sentamu, Shaban Muhammed, Daniel Sserunkuma, Lawrence Tezikya and the returning Manzoki, all have to compete for a slot on the team.

Yunus Sentamu (left) and Yunus Sentamu turn their guns against BUL at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Team BUL is visiting St Mary’s in quest for their first ever win at the facility.

Head coach Kyesimira express readiness to perform well and better their recent performances.

“We are ready to face Vipers. They are a team that is on top of the table and we are not having a good run. They are having a good run especially at home but we know they are not invincible. We have prepared well and we hope to get points there” Kyesimira revealed to the club website.

Arthur Kyesimira, BUL FC head coach

BUL will still miss their top scorer Joseph Ssemujju, Abdul Malik Vitalis Tabu, Peter Onzima and Deogracious Ojok because of different ailments.

Meanwhile, composed young defender Kenneth Ssemakula is away with the Uganda U-20 national team in Mauritania.

BUL travels with the goalkeeping duo of Abdul Kimera and Sanon Mulabi, king pin defender Walter Ochora, Ramathan Dudu, Aggrey Madoi and Musa Esenu (return to face a former club), Robert Mukongotya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Richard Wandyaka, Fredson Gwoto, Jimmy Kulaba, Godfrey Akol, Fred Okot Oola, Martin Aprem, Anwar Ntege and Kigozi, among others.

Robert Mukoghotya’s speed and directness is expected to trouble Vipers’ left back Disan Galiwango Credit: John Batanudde

Other Matches on the menu:

Match day 9 is also rich with four other matches on Tuesday and three on the subsequent day.

Tuesday’s games have Kyetume against Soltilo Bright Stars at Njeru in the 1 PM kick off before Busoga United takes on Sports Club Villa later at 4 PM, same venue.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) hosts Express at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo and Wakiso Giants entertain KCCA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports ground in Wakiso.

On Wednesday, 24th February 2021, UPDF will be playing Mbarara City at Bombo, Police up against Onduparaka at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo whilst Kitara shall take on URA at Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso.

Other Matches:

Kyetume Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (1 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Busoga United Vs SC Villa (4 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

MYDA Vs Express (4PM) – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA (4 PM) – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Ground, Wakiso

Wednesday, 24th February 2021: