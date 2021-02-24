Express Football Club registered their third win on the road this season as they beat league newcomers MYDA on Tuesday.

George Senkaaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa were on target for the Red Eagles but goals came after several chances went to waste.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa was delighted following the victory that sent his side to second place in the table but wants better from the strikers.

“I am glad that we have got our third away win with a 4-1 win here,” Bbosa siad in the aftermath of the game.

“We missed chances earlier because mainly our forwards lacked concentration but I felt it was different today. Concentration levels were high but now that we’re done, we’re going back to work on our conversion rate because we still need to be sharper going forward.”

Express return to action on Friday, February 26 at home to Wakiso Giants.