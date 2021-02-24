2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9): Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Busoga United 1-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Kyetume 2-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Vipers 1-0 BUL

BUL MYDA 1-4 Express

Express Wakiso Giants 1-1 KCCA

Busoga United will wait a little longer for their first victory of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

On match day 9, the Jinja based club played to their 5th draw of the season, holding Sports Club Villa to 1 all one stalemate at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

This was the second of the double header at the facility owned by the football governing body in the country (Kyetume and Soltilo Bright Stars also played to a draw).

Busoga United captain Douglas Muganga powerfully headed home for the opening goal after 12 minutes.

Muganga, a former player at Nkumba University and Nyamityobora was well stationed to nod into the net past goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige off a teasing delivery by Gerald Bagoole.

Douglas Muganga wheels off to celebrate the opener against SC Villa at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The goal prompted a quick change for the visitors when Moses Kiggundu paved way for Fred Agandu.

Striker Isaac Ogwanga levelled the matters in the 18th minute, thanks to Ronald Ssekiganda’s donkey work after heading a long clearance in the path of the goal scorer.

The battle for the ball between Nicholas Kabonge and two Busoga United players (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

There were no further goals to show per side for the remaining duration of the game televised live.

Bagoole and Agandu of Busoga United and SC Villa respectively were cautioned by the referee for unsporting conduct.

Magero Balabala was named pilsner man of the match.

Franco Magero Balabala shows off the man of the match placrad

Busoga United stayed 14th on the 16 team log with just 5 points from 9 matches.

Meanwhile, SC Villa replaced Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the 4th place with 15 points although the taks collectors have played 8 matches compared to the Jogoos’ 9 games.

Next matches:

SC Villa takes on Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) on Saturday,27th February 2021 in the all Bombo affair.

On the same day, Busoga United visits URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.

Douglas Muganga and Asuman Alishe hug before the game in a typical sportsmanship spirit

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Franco Onen, Douglas Muganga, Abubakar Otwao, George Kalyowa, Gerald Bagoole, Magero Balabala, Jeromy Kirya, Paul Ssekulima, Shaka Ssozi, Isaac Wagoina

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Shafic Kakeeto, Anthony Mayanja, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Ashirafu Batwawula, Byron Benda, Benard Wamusi

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Assistant coach: Hassan Zzungu

SC Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Ssekiganda, Muhammed Senoga, Nicholas Kabonge

Subs: Saidi Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Salim Abdallah, Faizo Kazibwe, Saddam Masereka, Ssekiranda, Goffin Oyirwoth

Head coach: Edwardo Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

