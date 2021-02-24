Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Cheptegei recieved the nomination following a successful 2020 on the road and track during which he set new world records in the 5000m (12:35.36), 10000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the road (12:51). He was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

It’s Cheptegei’s first nomination for the award and the 10000m world champion has been nominated alongside NBA Superstar Lebron James, 2020 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Tennis star Rafael Nadal who won a record 13th French Open title last year as well as pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) to who he lost the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year award.

The 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards to be held in May will be a ‘virtual’ event, in place of the annual gala ceremony in order to respect continued social distancing measures.