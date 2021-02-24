Jinja based Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League entity Gaddafi Football Club head coach Frank Ssebagala has set promotion to the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Ssebagala was appointed head coach for the newly promoted side for a one year tenure, replacing another Ssebagala – Michael.

Frank Ssebagala has now set the priorities right with promotion ranking aloft the wish-list of the club christened as “The Soldierz Boys”.

“The target is to get promoted to the Star Times Uganda Premier League for the 2021-22 season. We have laid strategies to ensure that the club works as a unit to make sure we attain the set goals and objectives” Ssebagala disclosed.

My objective is to transform the club from a mere collection of talented individuals into a highly cohesive and competitive modern players. Football is an entertaining game this I always strive to make sure my players play an attacking game. I believe that players should enjoy playing the game without compromising it’s competitive spirit not forgetting that winning (in style) is the most important aspect of the game. Frank Ssebagala, Gaddafi Football Club Head Coach

Back room staff:

Ssebagala will work alongside Michael Ssebagala who is now relegated to assistant coach status.

Michael Ssebagala worked with the club since the district level (fifth division) until they were elevated to the fourth and regional leagues and eventually to the FUFA Big League.

Salim Munoga is the fitness coach at the club.

L-R Frank Ssebagala, Michael Ssebagala and Salim Munoga

New Recruits at Gaddafi FC

New Recruits:

Meanwhile, the club unveiled a wide range of goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule, Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Swaibu Lubega (from Kamuli Park), Godwin Kawagga, loaned players Najib Fesali and Steven Mugunchi (URA), Andrew Waiswa (UPDF), Frank Muhini (Bbosa), James Otim (BUL), Joel Madondo (Wydad Casablanca) and Methodious Bassey (Admin).

Gaddafi whole team for the 2020-21 season

Pascal Ngoobi is the team captain. He will be deputized by Andrew Waiswa and Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano as the first and second assistants respectively.

Gaddafi will host their home matches at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja as their complex within the Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City.

Technical Team:

Head Coach: Frank Ssebagala

Assistant coach: Michael Ssebagala

Fitness coach: Salim Munoga

New players:

Muhammed Didi Kasule (Goalkeeper), Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Swaibu Lubega (from Kamuli Park), Godwin Kawagga, loaned players Najib Fesali and Steven Mugunchi (URA), Andrew Waiswa (UPDF), Frank Muhini (Bbosa), James Otim (BUL), Joel Madondo (Raja Casablanca), Methidious Bassey (Admin)

Team leaders:

Captain: Pascal Ngoobi

1st Assistant Captain: Andrew Waiswa

2nd Assistant Captain: Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Frank Kisitu Ssebagala

Date of Birth: 2nd April 1968

Coaching Experience:

2021: Head Coach Gaddafi FC (FUFA Big league)

2019-2020: Goalkeeping Coach Busoga United (Uganda Premier League)

2018-2019: Head Coach Shooting Stars (5th& 4th Divisions)

2017: Head Coach GFC Kerala- India (Academy)

2016-2017: Goalkeeping Coach – Bright Stars (Premier League)

2016: Interim Head Coach – Simba (Uganda) – Premier League

2015-2016: Head Coach – Luwero United (Region League)

2011-2016: Goalkeeping Coach – Simba (Uganda) – Premier League

2009-2011: Head Coach – Young Simba (Region League)

2008: Assistant Coach – Malaba Strikers (1st Division)

Playing Career:

1998-2002: Goalkeeper – SIMBA FC(Uganda) – Premier League

1993-1997: Goalkeeper – RESISTANCE FC (1 st Division)

Division) 1991-1992: Goalkeeper – UPDF 5DIV FC (1 st Division)

Division) 1986: Goalkeeper – Nyenga United (1st Division)

Coaching Education:

2019: Advanced goalkeeping course (Certificate)

2016: Youth F/ball Coaching course (Certificate)

2016: High level goalkeeping course (Certificate)

2016: CAF ‘A’ Coaching course (License)

2015: CAF ‘B’ Coaching course (License)

2012: CAF ‘C’ Coaching course (License)

2008: Coaching, Refereeing & Sports Medicine (Certificate)

2008: Preliminary F/Ball Coaching course (Certificate)

2001: Goalkeeper trainers course (Certificate)

Achievements: