As you gear for the clash of the titans – Chelsea and Manchester United – in the English Premier League on Sunday, here some of the important statistics that could guide you in predicting the possible winner of the tie.

Chelsea have lost only once (2-0 against Leicester) in their last 10 matches in all competitions ahead of this match at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s most recent outing saw them dispatch a resilient Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions Leagues thanks to Olivier Giroud’s 68th minute match winner on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have also lost once in their last 10 matches in all competitions. The loss was a 1-2 home disappointment courtesy of Bryan Kean and Burke Oliver’s goals for Sheffield United late last month. Manchester United’s hopes will be getting a win against Real Sociedad to head into the Chelsea game with confidence following their 4-0 win against the Spanish team in the first leg of the Europa League play off. A win for Manchester United could see the Red Devils close the 10 point gap between them and log leaders Manchester City, if the former don’t falter against West Ham. A Chelsea win will help the side possibly move into the top 4 if West Ham loses to Manchester City.

Predict and Win with Guinness Uganda

The first 5 correct score predictions win Guinness branded jerseys, cap and Key rings. Also, the first 5 correct predictions for the first team to score win Guinness branded jerseys.

Post your predictions on this Twitter post below;