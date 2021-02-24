2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Wednesday, 24th February 2021:

Kitara Football Club remains among the three clubs yet to taste victory in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League campaign.

The league debutants succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Uganda Revenu Authority (URA) on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

The game was played at Kitara’s foster home ground (Kavumba Recreational grounds in Wakiso District).

Ronald Kyamanywa and Denis Monday scored for Kitara, also christened as “The Kabalega Boys”.

URA’s goals came from Steven Mukwala, Brian Majwega and captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu.

Kyamanywa opened the scoring as early as the second minute with a well taken kick from the penalty spot.

The joy was however short lived with Mukwala’s equalizer three minutes later.

Left winger Brian Majwega gave URA the lead for the first time in the game with an 8th minute goal before Kagimu’s 37th strike as the tax collectors bossed the opening half 3-1.

Monday reduced the deficient with Kitara’s second goal 10 minutes into the second half.

There were cautions for URA’s midfielders Ivan Ntege and second half substitute Hudu Mulikyi in the 31st and 80th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, the Kitara duo of Rogers Lwebuga and Dan Ekoyu also picked bookings for reckless play in the 62nd and 73rd minutes of the game respectively.

URA held on the lead to win 3-2 and record their 5th victory in 9 matches. The maximum points over the league newcomers take URA to fourth on the log with 18 points.

Kitara has not yet earned any win in the opening 9 matches of the season as they lie second from bottom with just a single point.

Next Matches:

URA hosts Busoga United, another win-less club this season this Saturday, 27th February 2021.

On the same day, Kitara makes the trip to the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo for a date against the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA.

Team Lines Ups:

Kitara XI: Ivan Akera (G.K), Oscar Munihizi, Patrick Mugume, Maxwell Owachigiu, Daniel Ekoyu, Yassin Mubiru, Edson Agondeze, Ronald Kyamanywa, Charles Kyomuhendo, Vicent Kasoki, Peter Lumoro

Subs: Hillington Musoke (G.K), Rogers Lwebuga, Zakayo Kizito, Dennis Monday, John Stewart Mwesigwa, Pius Mbidde, Nathan Oloro

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Ivan Ntege, Moses Sseruyidde, Shafik Kagimu, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Dada, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Hudu Mulikyi, Joackiam Ojera, Davis Ssali, Brian Nkuubi, Ronald Kigongo, Mikidadi Ssenyonga

