2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9): Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Kyetume 2-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Busoga United 1-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Vipers 1-0 BUL

BUL MYDA 1-4 Express

Express Wakiso Giants 1-1 KCCA

Kyetume and Soltilo Bright Stars played to a 2 all draw during a lunch time kick off duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on match day 9 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The home team twice recovered from a goal down to level matters and salvage at least a point.

Joseph Janjali and Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte had given Soltilo Bright Stars a first half lead with Kyetume reacting first through Ezra Bidda and then the game equalizer from Sharif Saaka.

Janjali opened the scoring business with a 25th minute goal thanks to Joseph Marvin’s donkey work.

Bidda struck past goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka with Julius Lule providing the assist 9 minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Soltilo Bright Stars restored their lead going to the half way break when Ssekamatte nodded home past goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were from Samson Mutyaba’s curling corner kick.

Kyetume returned for the second half an energized party.

Baker Buyala struck onto the cross bar from close range five minutes into the final stanza.

Saaka eventually found the equalizer in the 67th minute as the two sides smiled home with a point.

Bidda was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 for the personal achievement.

Ezra Bidda shows man of the match placard after the match

Soltilo Bright Stars ascended to 8th on the 16 team log with 13 points as Kyetume remained 11th with 11 points.

Both clubs have played 9 matches apiece.

Next battles:

This Friday, 26th February 2021, Soltilo Bright Stars host Police at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

Kyetume visits Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City on Saturday, 27th February 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Henry Orom, Emmanuel Obua, Feni Moses Ali, Steven Kabuye, Julius Lule, Sharif Shaka, Joshua Kigozi, Baker Buyala, Mustafa Mujuzi, Ezra Bida

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Ezra Kizito Kaye, Deo Iseja, Latif Kiyemba, James Ssemambo, Felix Okot, Cephas Kambugu

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Samson Mutyaba, Joseph Janjali, Joseph Akandwanaho, Warren Buule, Derrick Ngoobi, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Derrick Kiggundu, Joseph Marvin

Subs: Simon Tamale (G.K), Ibrahim Kasinde, Allan Katwe, James Angu, Ronald Nkonge, Augustine Kacancu, Hamis Gabite

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Baker Mbowa Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Match officials:

Referee : Alex Muhabi

: Alex Muhabi Assistant Referee 1 : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee 2 : Gilbert Ngyendo

: Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth official: Habiba Naigaga

Habiba Naigaga Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Other Matches:

Wednesday, 24th February 2021: