Mike Mutebi left Wakiso delighted with a point in a 1-1 draw with the Purple Sharks but slammed his players for the poor performance.

Substitute Samson Kigozi put the visitors in the driving seat in the 41st minute but Rahmat Ssenfuka restored parity for the hosts with a penalty in the last minute of the first half.

Mike Mutebi on the KCCA touchline at Lugogo. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Speaking after the game, Mutebi described the game as ram shackled that had nothing to write home about.

“It was a ram shackled game. Nothing to write home about. No playing football, maybe the results 1-1 is a fair reflection,” said Mutebi who picked one player for special plaudits.

“But they were some interesting moments from this boy Ssenyonjo of Wakiso Giants but by and large, it wasn’t a good game,” he added.

“We didn’t play well. The boys couldn’t pass the ball, they couldn’t master their positions and I think pressure is getting to their heads.

Wakiso Giants captain Hassan Ssenyonjo closes down on KCCA’s Bright Anukani Credit: KCCA FC Media

“It was a general poor performance by the team and none of my players impressed. In the whole game, I was only impressed by this boy of Wakiso Giants (Ssenyonjo) because he tried to play and give fans something to write home about.”

Like the norm has always been when his team fails to pick points, Mutebi blamed his senior players.

“Imagine players like Balinya Juma and Keziron Kizito who you think would be doing better. What was Balinya doing? Keziron was running all over the place. That’s the reason I want to stick to my young players because they understand the game.”

Keziron and Aheebwa were slammed by Mutebi

A section of fans in the stands were unhappy with referee Ronald Madanda for awarding a penalty that Ssenfuka converted after adjudging Filbert Obenchan to have fouled Kipson Atuheire but Mutebi says it was a penalty.

“It was a penalty,” he told the press. “But I think we should also have had another one which wasn’t given,” he added.

KCCA are 7th on the table with 14 points, seven behind leaders Vipers after nine games.