The FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card that was shown to Police FC goalkeeper Derrick Ochan in the game against Vipers SC on Friday last week.

Ochan was shown marching orders in the 40th minute when assists referee Juma Osire indicated the shot-stopper had held the ball outside the area.

However, according to television footage, Ochan’s hands were still in the box and thus the refereed got it wrong.

The Disciplinary panel according to a communication from the UPL Secretariat after a review has decided to overturn the red card.

“The UPL Secretariat is in receipt of a decision from the FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel which reviewed the red card shown to Police FC player (Ochan Derrick) during M#57 Vipers

SC Vs Police FC played on 19th February 2021 at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende. The Panel annulled the red card shown to Ochan Derrick due to the wrong call made by the

Assistant Referee 2″ reads part of the statement.

Vipers SC won the game 3-2 but the red card was the turning point. Prior to the moment, Police FC were leading 2-1.