Uganda Cubs have been drawn in Group A at the forthcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations Championship
The group includes hosts Morocco, Zambia, and 2013 winners Ivory Coast.
The March 13-31 tournament will mark Uganda’s second appearance at this stage having made their debut in 2019 in Tanzania where they finished third in the group.
Cubs qualified for the tournament as Cecafa Region champions having defeated Tanzania in the final in Rubavu, Rwanda last December.
Meanwhile, head coach Hamza Lutalo summoned a provisional squad of 41 players that started preparing for the event earlier this month at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.
Groups
- Group A: Morocco, Uganda, Zambia, Ivory Coast
- Group B: Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria, Congo
- Group C: Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, South Africa