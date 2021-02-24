2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Wednesday, 24th February 2021:

UPDF 2-0 Mbarara City

Police 3-1 Onduparaka

Kitara 2-3 URA

The Brian duo of Kalumba and Kayanja scored as Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) during their 2-0 victory against Mbarara City at the Army Military grounds in Bombo on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

Both goals arrived in the second half after the opening stanza had ended goal-less with UPDF missing penalty through utility player Simon Monie Mbaziira.

This was the fifth win of the season for the army side that extinguishes the win-less run of three matches since their 1-0 victory over Police on 19th December 2021.

The game’s first talking point was a nervy moment for UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa following a back pass in the 11th minute that he fluffed to clear.

Two minutes to the half hour mark, UPDF striker Brian Kalumba beat Mbarara City captain Hillary Mukundane before unleashing a fierce shot that goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba saved.

Kalumba headed across of goal from a teasing cross by left back Isa Mubiru after 33 minutes.

Mbarara City had a penalty shout turned down by the referee Ashadu Ssemere when Jude Ssemugabi executed fancy step overs with a knock by Sam Kintu.

Sheif Batte replaced the injured Joseph Bright Vuni with less than 10 minutes to the end of the opening half.

Simon Monie Mbaziira missed a kick from the penalty mark was saved by goalkeeper Ssekebba in the 41st minute.

The penalty had been awarded following a handball foul by defender Ibrahim Magaandazi.

By the mandatory half time recess, the game remained tied goal-less.

Upon restart of play for the final stanza, UPDF returned an energized side and took the lead though Brian Kalumba.

Kalumba tapped home from close range after being set up by Brian Kayanja following an initial cross by left winger Isa Mubiru.

On the hour mark, Ronald Edwok replaced John Adriko in Mbarara City’s first change.

Two minutes later, UPDF introduced left footed attacker Ezikiel Katende for Arafat Kakonge and the goal scorer Kalumba paved way for Ruben Kabuye.

Jude Ssemugabi shot over the army side goal after a headed assist from Makwuth Wol in the 66th minute.

Brian Kayanja doubled the lead in the 72nd minute after shrugging off two defenders.

By this time, it was eminent that UPDF was destined for victory.

Subsitute Alex Kitata missed a diving

Next Matches:

Both UPDF and Mbarara City return to action on Saturday, 27th February 2021.

UPDF takes on Sports Club Villa at Bombo (the Jogoos will be the home team) and Mbarara City entertains Kyetume at Kakyeka Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Joseph Bright Vuni, Isa Mubiru, Denis Sekitoleko, Simon Mbaziira, Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Wamannah, Arafat Kakonge, Robert Eseru, Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba

Changes:

36’ Seif Batte ON, Joseph Bright Vuni OFF (Injury)

50’ Alex Kitata ON, Robert Eseru OFF

62’ Ezikiel Katende ON, Arafat Kakonge OFF

65’ Paul Ruben Kabuye ON, Brian Kalumba OFF

Subs Not Used: Eric Kimbowa (G.K), Charles Ssebutinde, Hassan Hussein Zzinda

Head coach: Kefa Kisala

Assistant coach: Pius Ngabo

Mbarara XI: Muhamad Ssekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Hillary Mukundane, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Souleymane Bamba, Pistis Barenge, Ibrahim Maganda, Swaliki Ssegujja, Jude Ssemugabi, Makueth Wol, John Adriko

Changes:

60’ Ronald Edwok ON, John Adriko OFF

73’ Zaidi Byekwaso ON, Stephen Othieno OFF

Subs Not Used: Jackson Opio (G.K), Ramathan Karim, Salim Huud, Chato Siaka Bamba 25

Head Coach: Sadiq Sempigi

Match Officials:

Referee : Asadu Ssemere

: Asadu Ssemere First Assistant : Lydia Wanyama Nantabo

: Lydia Wanyama Nantabo Second Assistant : Mustapha Mafumu

: Mustapha Mafumu Fourth official: Lucky Kasaliirwe

Lucky Kasaliirwe Referee Assessor: Faisal Nsubuga

