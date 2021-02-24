2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Wednesday, 24th February 2021:

UPDF Vs Mbarara City (4 PM) – Army Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo

Police Vs Onduparaka (4 PM) – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs URA (4 PM) – Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club looks forward breaking the duck of a three match win-less run when they host Western Uganda based Mbarara City at the Army Military Barracks grounds in Bombo town.

The game is one of the three lined up matches on Wednesday, 24th February 2021 to complete match day 9.

Police hosts Onduparaka at Lugogo and win-less side Kitara plays URA at Kavumba in the other two matches.

UPDF has witnessed a terrible run having lost three games in succession to Vipers (1-0), Onduparaka (1-0) and lately Bright Stars (3-0).

In fact, the army side’s last victory had come on 19th December 2021 when they overcame Police 1-0 at their Bombo fortress.

Against Mbarara City, UPDF will welcome back their inspiration player, left back Isa “Essien” Mubiru.

Mubiru had been red carded in the ill tempered away contest to Vipers at St Mary’s alongside former Vipers’ forward Dickens Okwir.

Whereas Okwir’s red card came for attacking match official Ronald Madanda after the match, Mubiru had two cautions.

Coached by former Uganda Cranes player and assistant coach Kefa Kisala, UPDF targets nothing but returning to winning ways just like they had embarked on the season at the early stages where they even led the standings after the opening 5 games.

Therefore, Kisala and the rest of the technical staff (Pius Ngabo and company) have a mission at hand – to assemble a formidable team.

“He (Mubiru) is a loyal servant and a team player” Kisala says of the former St Mary’s Kitende and Soana (now Tooro United) left back.

Isa Mubiru attempts to beat Kyetume’s Ezra Bidda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Goalkeepers Yusuf Wasswa and Eric Kibowa are up for selection. Joseph Bright Vuni and Mubiru are available for right and left back roles respectively.

Captain Denis Ssekitoleko and Simon Monie Mbaziira have been readily available in central defence.

In midfield, the team baptized as “Sisi Kwa Sisi” is spoilt for choice with stylish left winger Ezekiel Katende, Ibrahim Wamannah, Seif Batte, Sam “Tiyo”Kintu, Paul Roben Kabuye, Jesse Kajubi all available.

Meanwhile, the forwards at their disposal include the club’s top scorer Brian Kalumba, Brian Kayanja, Charles Ssebutinde, Robert Eseru and the towering Ugandan international Davis Kasirye.

Referee Ronald Madanda talks to UPDF striker Davis Kasirye

Team Mbarara City is still under the interim hands of Sadiq Ssempigi with Brian Ssenyondo’s indefinite suspension still counting.

Sempigi attained a point off Busoga United during the barren draw at Kakyeka in his first match since taking over.

Sadiq Sempigi issues instructions to the Mbarara City players during a training session at Kakyeka Stadium

He will however miss star players Raymond Derrick Onyai, Solomon Okwalinga and striker Bashir Mutanda through ailments.

This legion of players has the likes of goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba, captain Hilary Mukundane, Jasper Aheebwa, the diligent Zaidi Byekwaso, Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno Steven, Pistis Barenge and the like.

Mbarara City captain Hillary Mukundane

Coming to this match day 9 duel, UPDF is 9th with 12 points and Mbarara City lies 12th with 7 points off 8 matches apiece.

The game kicks off by 4 PM and will be televised live to masses across the divide.

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 Results: