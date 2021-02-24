Kitara 2-3 URA

URA conceded two penalties but held on to beat Kitara 3-2 in a thrilling encounter played at Kavumba Recreation Ground on Wednesday.

Steven Mukwala, Brian Majwega and Shafik Kagimu scored the tax collectors to deem Robert Kyamanywa and Denis Monday’s goal for Kitara as consolation.

The league debutants went ahead inside two minutes from the spot with Kyamanywa converting but the lead lasted only four minutes as Mukwala equalised.

Majwega put Sam Ssimbwa’s side in the lead for the first time in the ninth minute before skipper Kagimu extended the lead with a goal six minutes to the break.

After recess, URA gave away another penalty and this time Denis Monday scored to cut the lead to just one goal.

Despite creating goal scoring chances, both teams failed to score again as URA held on for all three points that lift them to 4th on the table with 18 points in nine games.

Kitara remains winless so far in the division with just a single point and stay in the bottom three.

Kitara’s next game is a trip to Lugogo where they face KCCA while URA host Busoga United over the weekend.