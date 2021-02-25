Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 10):

Friday, 26th February 2021:

BUL Vs MYDA – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja City (4 PM)

Express Vs Wakiso Giants – Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa (4 PM)

There are tough times for a couple of clubs in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

Coming to match day 10, three clubs; Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), Kitara and Busoga United have not yet tasted any victory.

Some others as BUL, Mbarara City and Kyetume have struggled in the immediate past matches.

As BUL takes on win-less entity MYDA on Friday at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe town, there are several talking points.

First things first, BUL, one of the most facilitated clubs in the entire league will look forward rediscovering their form of old.

Since 12th February 2021 when they shocked 13 time UPL winners KCCA 2-1, Arthur Kyesmira and Dan Mubiru’s coached side is yet to record any win.

They have since lost in succession to Police (2-0), Express (4-0) and lately 1-0 away to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

MYDA, on the other hand has not won any game since being promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the second tier.

They fell miserably to Vipers 7-0, Police (5-0), Onduparaka (2-3), Soltilo Bright Stars (3-2), SC Villa (1-0), URA (2-3), KCCA (5-0), Express (4-1) with the only point earned during the 3 all home draw with Mbarara City.

Arthur Kyesimira on the touchline for BUL Football Club Credit: John Batanudde

Talking points:

With the kind of form for the two sides, there is pressure, intense pressure for the respective technical wings.

Kyesimira at BUL held a mini-crisis meeting and talk session immediately after their 1-0 away loss to Vipers inside the away team’s dressing rooms.

Whatever transpired from the meeting is rich content for yet another column but from the reaction of speaker after speaker, you could depict a real crisis management session.

Therefore, BUL comes to the Friday duel against MYDA with nothing on the menu, but to win the game with whichever margin.

More or less the same squad that travelled to Entebbe road will be maintained for the MYDA game.

BUL’s Robert Mukongotya chest controls a high ball under the challenge of Vipers’ left back Disan Galiwango Credit: John Batanudde

The goalkeeping duo of Sanon Mulabi and Abdul Kimera, Aggrey Madoi, Fredrick Kigozi, Ramadan Dudu, Walter Ochora, Godfrey Akol, Elvis Kibaale, Robert Mukongotya, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu, Anwar Ntege, Jimmy Kulaba, Martin Aprem, Simon Peter Oketch, captain Fredson Gwoto, Hamis Tibita and Ibrahim Mugulusi are all available for selection.

“We keep improving match after match. There is hope that against MYDA, we shall play well and win the home game” BUL assistant coach Dan Mubiru disclosed.

MYDA XI that started against Vipers. They lost 7-0 Credit: John Batanudde

MYDA:

MYDA fans in Tororo and Malaba have openly called for the sacking or resignation of head coach Abu Samadu Musafiri over a string of poor results.

At the back of his mind, Musafiri knows that anything positive (draw or win) from the away match against BUL will definitely spell doom.

MYDA Head coach Abdulsamadu Musafiri

Musafiri is positive that the performance of the team will improve citing behind the scenes troubles for their misfortunes.

“Our poor performance comes from internal problems within our camp. Management is well aware of that all. Hope we improve amicably” Musafiri states.

MYDA will need to leap higher to conjure positive results against BUL

In their immediate past game, MYDA lost 4-1 at home to an effervescent Express side.

MYDA will dwell upon the fine form of their top scorer Ibrahim Nsiimbe (6 goals), Norman Ojik, Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza, Fred Okot, Faisal Muledhu, Eric Mutebi, Paul Musamali, Moses Batali, Paul Kibande, goalkeeper Isaac Osikol and others.

BUL is currently 13th with just 7 points from 9 matches. MYDA has managed a single point from as many games as they sit second from bottom on the 16 team log.