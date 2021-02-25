Ever since Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club was promoted to the top tier league in Uganda, they have virtually struggled to find a firm footing.

The Malaba stationed club that hosts their home games in Tororo at the King George IV Memorial Stadium have been whipping boys of sorts.

In the first nine games of the season, MYDA has not won any match, only picking a point from the 3 all stalemate with Mbarara City at home and recording 8 losses.

Christened as the “Flying Eagles”, MYDA has conceded a whopping 34 goals and only managed 10 goals from 9 matches.

Under Abdul Samadu Musafiri, the head coach of the team who incidentally was at the helm of their promotion from the FUFA Big League, MYDA has at times looked composed and ironically disjointed in other scenarios.

Abdu Samadu Musafiri on the touchline during MYDA’s home game against URA at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo

Musafiri and the rest of the technical team are on the verge of being sacked after a section of fans have openly demanded for their necks.

The former Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) and Sadolin Paints head coach is however aware that the results are not forthcoming but he urges the fans to remain patient before the gist of the poor performances is arrested.

“We have not played well for some internal reasons and management is well aware of what ought to be done and how. I humbly request the fans to bear with the situation. We shall improve steadily” Musafiri vows.

For several matches now, fans in Tororo have expressed their anger by raising placards with different messages demanding for immediate sacking or resignation of the CAF “B” licensed tactician.

“We tired of Musafiri. You should leave MYDA immediately” one message read.

The coach however, remains defiant and believes such messages are coming and funded by people with ill motives intended to destroy the club.

Abdul Samadu Musafiri, MYDA Head Coach

“I know there are many people out there with selfish interests and ill motives. Sadly, most of them are withing the coaching circles. This is not good for football. MYDA’s problems are beyond the field of play. I hope management will convene and solve them amicably going forward” Musafiri adds.

MYDA’s worst result and performance was away to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende when they lost 7-0.

They also fell 5-1 away to Police, 5-0 at KCCA and lately in the 4-1 defeat by Express at their own graveyard in Tororo.

There were slim losses and spirited performances like in the 2-3 losses to Onduparaka, Soltilo Bright Stars and URA apiece as well as SC Villa’s 1-0 defeat in the closing stages of the match.

MYDA’s only point has come at home during the 3 all draw with visiting Mbarara City.

Musafiri and MYDA travel to Jinja city to face another struggling side BUL at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe on Friday, 26th February 2021.

MYDA FC badge

MYDA’s completed Matches so far:

Vipers 7-0 MYDA

MYDA MYDA 5-0 Police

Police MYDA 2-3 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Soltilo Bright Stars 3-2 MYDA

MYDA MYDA 3-3 Mbarara City

Mbarara City SC Villa 1-0 MYDA

MYDA MYDA 2-3 URA

URA KCCA 5-0 MYDA

MYDA MYDA 1-4 Express

MYDA’s next matches (First Round):