Injuries are set backs that are part and parcel of many a sportsman’s life.

Whereas some injuries are minor, others are serious and too painful that they could require surgeries with a well laid out programme of rehabilitation for quick full recovery.

Injuries necessitate keen attention to fully recover with well-planned rest a great recommended remedy as well.

In late 2019, Soltilo Bright Stars’ first choice goalkeeper Edwin Bbuule Kiwanuka suffered a career threatening injury (a groin adductor on the right hip) during the Uganda Cranes training sessions in preparation for the 2020 Championships that was again pushed ahead to January 2021 in Cameroon.

It took almost a 9 month’s duration for Kiwanuka to fully recover, of course with recommended therapy and treatment.

Fortunately, for a long period that Kiwanuka was down injured, the entire world was plugged by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

When the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League kicked off in December 2020, Kiwanuka missed the opening first five games of the season against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Express, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and Wakiso Giants.

Kiwanuka, a former Uganda Premier League winner with Bunamwaya Sports Club (now Vipers) has since shared his experience of recovery, total rest and how he managed to return strong.

Edwin Kiwanuka in action

“I undertook treatment and total rest. Good enough, there was no football action across the country for close to 8 months. I thank God for the fully recovery” Kiwanuka recalled.

Kiwanuka undertook a well-defined medication under three highly qualifications as Arthur Afunye (Mulago Hospital), Ivan Sewanyana (KCCA) and Solomon Ndawula (Bright Stars).

Edwin Kiwanuka passes the ball to defender Derrick “Kingo” Ngoobi

After missing out on the first five games of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League, Kiwanuka returned with a strong mentality and has featured in four of Soltilo Bright Stars’ matches.

In a special way, he has lauded the fellow teammates and technical staff for the right character and teamwork element.

So far, it has been a good start for me and the team as a whole. The games are coming in thick and fast. We as the players and the coaching staff are doing everything we can to stay in shape and not get carried away in the next matches. Edwin Kiwanuka, Soltilo Bright Stars Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Kiwanuka congratulates teammate Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge

He was in goal during Soltilo Bright Stars’ 5-0 win at home against Kitara.

Kiwanuka also featured in the 1-all draw away to Busoga United, 3-0 home win over Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and the latest 2-all draw away to Kyetume at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Kiwanuka is a great team player and leader on & off the field of play

Personal targets:

Kiwanuka yearns to maintain the good form and return to the national team fold.

As a person, my targets are still the same; to get back to the Uganda Cranes fold, be more valuable to my club and also praying to God to open better doors to high paying leagues. Edwin Kiwanuka, Soltilo Bright Stars Goalkeeper

Soltilo Bright Stars host second placed Police on Friday, 26th February 2021 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.