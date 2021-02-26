2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 10):

Express 3-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants BUL 4-1 MYDA

Express Football Club ascended to the summit of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League for the very first time with a resounding 3-0 win over Wakiso Giants at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday, 26 February 2021.

George Senkaaba, Charles Musiige, and Godfrey Lwesibawa were on target for the Red Eagles on the sunny evening.

Senkaaba tapped home as early as the sixth minute of the game after being set up by Eric Kambale.

Musiige doubled the lead four minutes later, racing for over 50 meters following another Kambale assist.

The Red Eagles remained the dominant side and would have easily added the scores.

The visitors had a goal-line clearence by left back Simon Namwanja and goalkeeper Samson Kirya was called upon a couple of times to tame goal bound situations.

Half-time ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

Upon restart of play for the final stanza, Express remained the team on mission.

Kambale released Lwesibawa but the latter shot over from close range with only the goalkeeper Kirya to beat.

Two minutes later, Musiige miskicked Lwesibawa’s cut back and Kambale’s shot on the turn was blocked.

Wakiso Giants made three changes at once. Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Amos Muwonge and Alex Komakech were all introduced for Faizul Muhammed, Pius Kaggwa and Yasin Mugume respectively in the 67th minute.

Abel Eturude paved way for Muzamiru Mutyaba and Lwesibawa came off for Ibrahim Kayiwa with twenty minutes to play.

Muwonge got cautioned for a foul on Express’ left back Arthur Kiggundu.

Express further introduced teenager Faizal Ssekyanzi in the place of Musiige. Meanwhile, striker Frank Kalanda came on for George Ssenkaaba.

Express posed more questions but the Wakiso Giants remained solid. Substitutes Kalanda and Ssekyanzi combined well with goalkeeper Kirya coming goal.

With 10 minutes to play, Express rested the impressive Kambale for forward Mustafa Kiragga.

Atuheire paved way for Tom Masiko in Wakiso Giants’ fourth change on the evening.

Viane Ssekajugo had a one against one incident with Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga missed.

On the break, Express captain Enock Walusimbi laid the ball inside the goal area but Kalanda was denied by goalkeeper Kirya.

Wakiso Giants utility player Joshua Lubwama was cautioned late in the game for unsporting conduct after a foul on the silky Ssekyanzi.

Kambale was named man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000.

The victory took the Red Eagles aloft the table standings on 22 points off 10 matches.

The defeat was Wakiso Giants’ first this season as the Purple Sharks descended to 11th on the log.

Meanwhile, BUL put their three match win-less run to a halt with a 4-1 home win against newly promoted MYDA at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Next Matches:

The two clubs return to action on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.

Express plays Kitara away at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Wakiso Giants will be home to MYDA at Wakisha.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Murushid Juuko, Isa Lumu, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Abel Eturude, Charles Musiige, George Senkaaba, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Eric Kambale

Subs: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Denis Mubuya, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Frank Kalanda,Mustafa Kiragga, Faisal Ssekyanzi

Head coach : Wasswa Bbossa

: Wasswa Bbossa Assistant coach : James Odoch

: James Odoch Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka

Wakiso Giants XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Edward Satulo, Simon Namwanja, Ibrahim Faizul, Joshua Lubwama, Yasin Mugume, Ibrahim Kasule, Hassan Ssenyonjo (Captain), KipsonAthuhire, Viane Ssekajugo, Pius Kaggwa

Subs: Derrick Emukula, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Tom Masiko, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Alex Komakech, Muwadda Kateregga, Amos Muwonge

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana