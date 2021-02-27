Saturday February 27, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Centre – 4pm

Bright Stars host Police at Kavumba in a fixture that puts to test the Cops title ambitions.

The hosts have beaten the Cops on three occasions in the past 14 meetings and target a fourth one against a side oozing with confidence and find themselves third on the table with 19 points.

The 2005 league champions also have a chance to go top of the log if Vipers slip up at Arua when they visit Onduparaka in a lunch time kick off.

Baker Mbowa’s side have won two of their past five games and threw away leads twice in a 2-2 draw with Kyetume on Tuesday.

On form forward Samuel Ssekamatte is expected to lead the line supported by Jamil Nvule and Joseph Akwandanaho.

For the visitors, Johnson Odong remains the key man along with forward Brian Mayanja.

Last season, the Cops won the corresponding fixture at Bombo but Bright Stars won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Lugogo.