Masaza Cup 2020 (Final & Third Place – 6th March 2021)

Final: Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM) Third Place: Busiro Vs Bulemeezi (12 PM)

*At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende – Wakiso District

Management of Buddu Ssaza football team has started a special fundraising drive ahead of the long awaited finale against Masaza Cup record holders Gomba on Saturday, 6th March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District.

The fundraising drive was launched officially on Thursday, 25th February 2021 at Front Page Hotel in Namasuba along Entebbe road with a dinner.

A total of Shs. 34,000,000 is being targeted to help meet the operational costs in the gruelling preparatory process for the players and the members of the technical team.

The Buddu Ssaza chief Pokino Jude Muleke was the chief guest at the event hosted by Khassim Nakibinge, the proprietor of Front Page Hotel – Namasuba.

Pokino Jude Muleke (left) shares a light moment with a guest

“We are humbled that Buddu Ssaza played gallantly to reach the final of the 2020 Masaza Cup. We therefore call upon the people of Buddu to come to the rescue of the team as we look for Shs 34,000,000 to assist the team prepare adequately before the final” Pokino Muleke appealed.

The chairperson of the Buddu Ssaza football organizing committee Joseph Lutaaya appreciated those who have helped in one way or another with a call for any other help necessary.

Buddu Ssaza manager Joseph Lutaaya addressing the people

“We had a difficult time to prepare the team but we still make it to Njeru until we played up to the final. As we look towards the final against Gomba, I call upon all those people who can assist the team in any way” Lutaaya disclosed.

Lutaaya was flanked by the team manager Isaac Krishi, Ssegawa (treasurer) and other members of the executive committee.

Buddu Ssaza officially launched a fundraising drive meant to raise 34,000,000 prior to the final against Gomba

In the fundraising proper, Nakibinge contributed Shs 4,000,000, Gerald Ssali donated 1,000,000 and legislator Ssewungu also contributed 1,000,000.

Others were; Ritah Namiiro (200,000), Omulangira Kayiima (150,000), Kalasamayanzi crew (200,000), Eng. Magembe (150,000),Elijah Mugobansonga (100,000), Joseph Kirumira (100,000) among other collections.

Willing persons are also encouraged to use mobile money services to deliver any amount in the numbers 0772447532 and 0750447532 registered as Sebastian Segawa. Joseph Lutaaya, Buddu Ssaza football team organizing committee chairman

Pokino Jude Muleke sanitizes

Guests wined and dined at the fundraising dinner

Buddu will play Gomba in the repeat of the 2016 final where the former won in post-match penalties.

These two teams also faced off during the group stages of the 2020 competition in a well contested Muganzirwazza group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (match ended 1 goal apiece).

The final on 6th March 2021 will be graced by the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, among other dignitaries in the Kingdom and Central Government.

A minimum number of fans will be accepted to watch the match in respect to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

Bulemeezi is the defending champion.

Buddu players jubliate their lone goal against Bulemeezi in the 2020 semi-finals

All Winners: