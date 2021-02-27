2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 10):

Saturday, 27 February 2021:

Mbarara City Vs Kyetume – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City (4 PM)

Onduparaka Vs Vipers – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua City (1 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

KCCA Vs Kitara – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

SC Villa Vs UPDF – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

URA Vs Busoga United – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)

As Kyetume Football Club takes on Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city on Saturday, 27 February 2021, all the attention and focus will be derived towards one man, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, among others.

Mbabazi is current head coach at Kyetume and once diligently served at Mbarara City.

In the previous weeks, he had been tipped for a return to Mbarara City, a feat that he has vehemently denied.

Match day 10 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League therefore presents the opportune moment for Mbabazi to return to Mbarara City but as an opposition head coach.

“I am focused and fully concentrated on the Kyetume Football Club head coach job. We shall stage a professional display and a gallant fight” Mbabazi disclosed.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, head coach at Kyetume Football Club

Team News:

The two clubs have blown cold at many times this season. Kyetume has managed two wins out of 9 games as they have only collected 11 points in 10th position.

Mbarara City has one victory out of 9 matches, and lie on the fringes of relegation with 7 points fetched.

Mbarara City is under interim head coach Sadiq Sempigi who is fully in charge after the indefinite suspension of Brian Ssenyondo.

Mbarara City interim coach Sadick Sempigi

Sempigi’s immediate last game was a 2-0 slip at the hands of UPDF at Bombo following a goal-less home draw with Busoga United a week earlier.

Kyetume lost 3-1 away to Onduparaka before playing to a 2-all home draw with Soltilo Bright Stars during a lunch time kick off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The home side, christened as the Ankole Lions will look to the fine form of goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba (saved a penalty against UPDF’s Simon Monie Mbaziira), captain Hilary Mukundane, Jasper Aheebwa, Steven Othieno, Soulyemane Bamba, Ibrahim Magandaazi, South Sudanese international Makuweth Wol and Chato among others for inspiration.

Solomon Okwalinga, Bashir Mutanda and Raymond Derrick Onyai remain side lined with injuries.

Mbarara City captain Hillary Mukundane

Kyetume has team captain Musitafa Mujjuzi, the explosive Ezra Bidda, Baker Buyala, Sharif Ssaka, Richard Matovu, Henry Orom, Joshua Kigozi, Moses Ali Feni, James Ssemambo , Steven Kabuye as well as the goalkeeping duo of Emmanuel Derrick Were and Joel Mutakubwa, among others.

Ezra Bidda is Kyetume’s most on-form player at the moment

Kyetume captain Musitafa Mujjuzi and Henry Orom in action

Like Mbabazi and his coaching crew (Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo), midfielder Kabuye will also face his former club, Mbarara City.

Midfielder Nicholas Kasozi remains a no-show after disappearing from camp for the past month citing unpaid dues.

There is motivation in the Kyetume camp as well after payment for some of their salary arrears.

The match will be officiated by Lucky Kasalirwe as center referee.

