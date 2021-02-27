2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 10):

Saturday, February 27, 2021:

Onduparaka Vs Vipers (1 PM) – Aba Bet Green Light Stadium, Arua City

Match Officials:

Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Shamirah Nabadda Assistant Referee 1: Malex Nkumbi

Malex Nkumbi Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Jane Mutonyi Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Onduparaka entertains the Uganda Premier League reigning champions Vipers at the usually intimidating AbaBet Green Light Stadium away in Arua city.

Coming to this game that kicks off at 1 PM, Vipers is currently second on the log with 21 points, a point shy of leaders Express who humbled Wakiso Giants 3-0 on Friday.

On the other hand, Onduparaka is 7th on 15 points, same number of points as SC Villa and UPDF.

Games between these two clubs in Arua city have been well contested over the previous seasons with Onduparaka having a slight edge, one victory in four engagements (the others have been goal-less draws).

This match therefore comes will serve different purposes; first Vipers need maximum points to reclaim their summit spot from Express and Onduparaka would wish to carry on the impressive showing at home; particularly against Vipers.

In the immediate past games for these two clubs; Vipers won 1-0 at home over BUL courtesy of a later header by Yunus Sentamu and Onduparaka fell 3-1 on the road against Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Onduparaka players celebrate a goal at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua City

Team News:

Onduparaka:

Onduparaka at home is a different entity altogether with the Onduparaka away from home.

The Catarpillars aim for maximum points and could not afford to slip at home.

In Abu Mubaraka Wamboya, a former coach at Vipers, now at Onduparaka, the Catarpillars are at least equipped with some basic knowledge of how Vipers approach their matches, home or away.

Wamboya has been at the helm of the Onduparaka team ever since the first round resumed on match day 6 till to-date after head coach Vialli Bianomugisha went missing from duty because of salary arrears.

To this far, Bainomugisha is still away from duty with official reasons.

Onduparaka has a couple of youngsters who have managed to form a formidable team earning a point off Busoga United, back to back wins over UPDF (1-0) and Kyetume (3-1) before slipping 3-1 away to Police in the immediate past match.

Goalkeeper Michael Kagiri, a former Lweza player could start in goal ahead of Austine Opoka.

The club’s talisman Living Kabon, Rashid Okocha, Muhammed “Kyeyune” Kyeline, Emmanuel Oketch, Hakim Magombe, Yakubu Ramadhan, Oscar Agaba and others are all roaring to go and record a decent home result.

“We need a victory at home. We shall approach the game in a professional game with more technical awareness and keeping the shape at all times” Wamboya disclosed.

Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba and his assistant Paul Kiwanuka consult each other during the match (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vipers:

Fred Kajoba’s Vipers traveled to Arua city a day earlier and managed to train under hot conditions at Hill Arua play ground.

The team is boosted by the return from injury of towering defender Rashid “Mestasacker” Toha.

Toha is former captain at the Catarpillars and if fielded alongside Muhammed Shaban, the two will face the side that they once served to the brim.

Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa, as quoted by the club website asserts the significance of this away duel.

“There is no easy game, every match is more like a final for us. We try to give in our all and also make sure we improve with each game. We have not won here before, yes it’s a trend we believe we can change if we do everything right. We can’t forget that we are handling a game at a time, step by step and hope to accomplish our target,” defender Lwaliwa disclosed.

Lwaliwa will be expected to man the backline alongside either Bashir Asiku, Toha or Livingstone Mulondo.

Paul Willa and Dissan Galiwango could be deployed at right and left back roles respectively.

Bashir Ssekagya and Burundian international Fabien Mutombora traveled as the two goalkeepers.

Yunus Sentamu ad Paul Mucureezi plan for a set piece. These two players will be key for Vipers away against Onduparaka Credit: John Batanudde

Siraje Sentamu and Musa Ssali are the natural picks for central holding midfield with the offensive options as Paul Mucurezi, David Bagoole, Jamil Kalisa, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Orit and Karim Watambala.

The Vipers’ attack force has Shaban, Yunus Sentamu and the Congolese Ceaser Manzoki.

Missing:

Vipers will miss the services of Ahmed Amayo, Abraham Ndugwa, Milton Karisa and goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu, all out with ailments.

The refereeing set is composed of an all women affair. FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda is center referee.

She will work alongside FIFA Assistant Referees Malex Nkumbi and Jane Mutonyi as first and second assistant referees respectively.

FIFA woman referee Diana Murungi is fourth official and retired FIFA Referee Catherine Adipo is referee assessor.

Other Games:

Saturday, February 27, 2021: