Saturday February 27

Bombo Barracks stadium, 4pm

SC Villa host landlords UPDF in the Bombo derby on Saturday at the Barracks stadium with either seeking for not only three points but bragging rights.

The Jogoos come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Busoga United at Njeru while UPDF put an end to a three-matching winless streak by overpowering Mbarara City on Tuesday at Bombo.

The hosts have Isa Mubiru available for selection after serving a ban but Dickens Okwir remains suspended after his ban was extended for alleged misconduct.

Brian Kayanja and Brian Kalumba as well as former Villa forward Davis Kasirye will be vital for the army side who sit 5th on the log with 15 points in 9 games.

For Villa, hope will be in the midfield duo of Amir Kakomo and Emmanuel Wasswa to thwart any attacks from Kefa Kisala’s side with Ogwang and Benson Muhindo leading the hunt for goals.

The last meeting between the two sides was in 2018 at the same venue and Villa lost 1-0, a defeat that put Villa’s title charge to end in the 2017/18 season.