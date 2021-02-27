2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 10):

Saturday, February 27, 2021:

Onduparaka 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Sports Club registered a comprehensive 3-1 victory away from home over Onduparaka at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua City on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Ibrahim Orit, Ceaser Manzoki and second half substitute Paul Mucurezi scored the goals for Vipers.

Living Kabon’s late kick from the penalty mark was the consolation for the home team whose head coach Villai Bainomugisha is still missing on the touchline.

Orit headed home the opener after a curling corner kick by Disan Galiwango in the 26th minute as the opening half ended one goal up for the visitors.

Second half substitute Mucurezi combined with Manzoki for the second goal towards the hour mark.

Galiwango was involved in the third goal with a cross from the left that was headed by Manzoki straight to the goalkeeper Michael Kagiri who spilled the ball over before Mucurezi tapped home.

Kabon scored a late consolation, a kick from the penalty mark on the stroke of full time.

This was Vipers’ first ever win over Onduparaka in Arua since the Catarpillars were promoted to the top flight league.

Vipers ‘ players in a water break interval

Orit was named the pilsner man of the match.

The victory was the 7th for Vipers as they restored the summit spot with 24 points off 10 matches.

Onduparaka suffered their third loss of the campaign as they remain on 15 matches.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Micheal Kagiri (G.K), John Rogers, Augustine Akoch, Rashid Okocha, Najib Tusaba, Denis Andama, Oscar Agaba, Living Kabon, Emmanuel Okech, Joel Jangeyambe, Mohammed Kyeline

Subs: Austine Opoka (G.K), Gaper Adiko, Moses Okot, Hakim Magombe, Adinho Gibson, Ramadan Yakubu, Mahdi Ajobe, Amis Muwonge, Derrick Ochen

Head coach: Abu Mubarak Wamboya

Vipers XI: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Paul Willa, Disan Galiwango, Rashid Toha, Bashir Asiku, Musa Ssali, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala, Ceaser Manzoki, Yunus Sentamu, Muhammed Shaban

Subs: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Livingstone Mulondo, Paul Mucureezi, David Bagoole, Joseph Dhata, Allan Kayiwa, Dan Sserunkuma

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka