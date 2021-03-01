AFCON U20 Semifinals

Uganda vs. Tunisia – 10:00pm, EAT

Morley Byekwaso has made two changes to Uganda Hippos starting line-up that will face Tunisia in the semifinals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The changes have been made in the attacking department with Najib Yiga and Derrick Kakooza called up to start ahead of Sam Ssenyonjo and Ivan Asaba who started against Burkina Faso in the quarter finals.

The rest of the team has been maintained with Jack Komakech keeping his place in goal and the backline of captain Gavin Kizito, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, and Aziz Kayondo untouched.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will anchor the midfield with help from Isama Mugulusi and Steven Sserwadda.

Richard Basangwa, Derrick Kakooza, and Najib Yiga are the front three in what looks like a 4-3-3 system.

Uganda Hippos XI: Jack Komakech (GK), Gavin Kizito (C), Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobsi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga and Derrick Kakooza