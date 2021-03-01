Africa U20 Cup of Nations | Semifinals

| Ghana vs Gambia -7PM

Uganda vs Tunisia -10PM

Uganda has had a scintillating run at the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, being the surprise package at the tournament and the Hippos are already into the semifinals.

A spirited display saw the debutants at the tournament overcome Burkina Faso at the quarterfinal stage winning 5-3 on penalties after normal time had ended goalless.

It is the same spirit that coach Morley Byekwaso and his charges carry into the semifinal on Monday against Tunisia, aiming to go a notch higher.

Whereas Byekwaso is aware of the abilities of the North African side, he remains optimistic that the Hippos have enough in their armoury to wreak havoc and eliminate the former.

“They are a tricky side. They play as a team, they pass very well and they have good and perfect combination plays. They attack and defend in numbers. They managed to oust Morocco but we are as good equally,” he said.

“At this level where we are now, whoever can utilise his chances will take the day.”

Byekwaso is expected to maintain the same team that started against Burkina Faso with Sam Ssenyonjo and Steven Sserwadda who had come off the bench in the group stages starting once again.

Sserwadda offered creativity in the midfield and offered support upfront whenever the team surge forward.

Tunisia who eliminated Morocco on the other hand will hope their mean defence once again comes to the fore against Uganda. They have conceded just two goals in four games.

Hassan Ayari who plies his trade at Sheffield Wednesday has been the fulcrum of the Tunisian side with the midfielder having the ability to unlock defences.

Him and Chiheb Labidi will have to prove their worth against the mental fortitude of the Uganda Hippos.