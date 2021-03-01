Tuesday March 02, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 1pm

Busoga United’s hunt for their first maximum points of the campaign goes on this Tuesday with a lunch time kick off against former immediate champions KCCA.

The hosts have won none of the seven league meetings losing five including the previous two at home in succession and are aware that continued slipping up will endanger their season.

Coming into this one, Kikomeko’s side fell to URA in the past game; 1-0 at Ndejje and face a hungry Kasasiro team that beat Kitara 4-0 on Saturday.

However, Mike Mutebi’s charges are also facing some tragic time with just two wins in five games – the two victories coming against bottom sides.

Mutebi will hope his forwards Samson Kigozi, Bright Anukani, Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa are in fine form on the afternoon.

Victory could lift the 13-time champions from 7th to 4th on the log if results elsewhere go their way.

Busoga United will stay in the bottom three regardless of the result on the day but will be just two points away from the red zone.