Tuesday, March 2

Kitara vs. Express – Kavumba, 4:00pm

Express Football Club makes a short trip to Kavumba Recreation Center in Wakiso to take on newly-promoted side Kitara FC on Tuesday.

The high flying Red Eagles are in fine form with three wins in succession in which they have scored a total of 11 goals while letting in just one.

Wasswa Bossa’s charges who are yet to taste defeat in 10 games will be aiming to return to the top of the pile at least for 24 hours with Vipers S.C playing on Wednesday.

The two teams head into the fixture as direct opposites. While Express is unbeaten in ten, Kitara has not won a top-flight game. However, Bbosa is not taking his opponents for granted despite hinting at a change in the line-up.

“We are back at it again, the games are coming in thick and fast and honestly load management is key. The boys know the task ahead, keep the unbeaten run intact but most importantly, take it one game at a time. Kitara won’t be an easy opponent but we have prepared well and we shall take the game as it comes,” said Bbosa.

Kitara is coming off a 4-0 humiliation at hands of KCCA and has a task to stop a free-scoring team with Charles Musiige, George Senkaaba, and Eric Kambale in fine form. Bbosa has a fully fit squad but will be without Godfrey Lwesibawa who has accumulated bookings.

Striker Frank Kalanda believes the match is an opportunity for Express to secure more maximum points.

“I look at this game as another opportunity for the team to pick up more maximum points, we have prepared well and the focus is on winning. We know we have other teams breathing down our necks on the table but we’re only worried about doing our job and we’re not complacent at all,” Kalanda said.