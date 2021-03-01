Practice matches:

Gomba 0 (5) – 0 (3) Express

Express Buddu 2-0 Proline

The days to the 2020 Masaza Cup final between record champions Gomba and Buddu are getting closer.

There is growing excitement between these two sides and the general public ahead of 6th March 2021, the date for the final at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

As the two finalists (Gomba and Buddu) eye the final, there have been a couple of friendly matches to prepare the respective players.

Gomba Lions’ defender Fred Gift in action against Express

Gomba hosted Uganda Premier League giants Express at the Kabulasoke Core Primary Teachers College (PTC) playground, the game ending goal-less in normal time before the post-match penalty shoot-out was won by Gomba 5-3.

Charles Bbaale, George Kaddu, Hamis Kafeero Dagada, Abdallah Ssentongo and Ashraf Zizinga scored for Gomba as goalkeeper Peter “Dhaira” Katongole saved one kick for the home side.

Gomba Lion’s left back George Kaddu in action against Express

An aerial contest between Gomba Lions and Express during a practice match at Kabulasoke Core PTC playground

“We have played a couple of friendly matches and these have given us the real feel of the final. The players have been prepared physiologically and physically. We are set for the final” Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head of technical at Gomba disclosed.

Meanwhile, Buddu beat FUFA Big League side Proline 2-0 at the Masaza Recreational Stadium.

Half time of this game had ended goal-less before Jovan Mawejje broke the deadlock with a penalty in the second half and Emmanuel Mwesigwa got the winner.

Gomba and Express captains with the match referees before kick off

Both Gomba and Buddu completed the practice matches and will look towards the mandatory COVID-19 tests which will be conducted on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.

The final will be played behind closed doors with only a restricted number of people (200) allowed because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gomba seeks for an unprecedented fifth title in as many years. The Kitunzi’s boys won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Buddu is looking forward their second title since triumphing in 2016.

Ironically, in 2016, Buddu beat Gomba 4-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Express XI vs Gomba Lions

Express technical bench during the practice match away in Gomba. Head coach Bbosa hinted on the importance of this build up for his side

Express managed to travel to Gomba to play a friendly match. This has also helped us test the big squad we have. Players who have not been having playing time in the league used this friendly to prove that they are ready. Richard Wasswa Bbosa, head coach of Express Football Club

Masaza Cup All Winners: