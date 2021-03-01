There are tough times for former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

The retired stylish midfielder is job-less after management of Kyetume Football Club officially terminated his employment contract of over performance concerns.

In 10 matches during the 2020-21 season, Kyetume had managed just two wins, five draws and three losses leaving the Slaughters in the 11th position with 11 points.

The latest defeat was the embarrassing 3-1 away defeat to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium.

It is therefore upon that background that the club management centered and resolved to terminate the coach’s contract as confirmed by the chief executive officer, Emmanuel Musinguzi.

“The performance of the team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need to for action after discussions with the board was made to relieve the head coach of his duties of Kyetume Football Club” the letter read in part.

Mbabazi on the touchline during Kyetume’s 2 all draw with Vipers in Njeru

Mbabazi had been appointed head coach at the club in late 2020 after a switch from Onduparaka.

He was only serving Kyetume for the second time after having worked with them earlier during the FUFA Big League tenure.

Upon his return to the club, he turned around tables; forcing former technical director Jackson Mayanja never to poke the nose into the nitty gritty of his detailed planning process.

Some of the loyal and trusted officials as well as senior players as Robert Ssentongo, Patrick Ochan, Vincent Kayizzi and others were forced off the team.

With results against his way, the club board opted for the dismissal note that also affects his backroom staff as Baker Kasule, Jimmy Kintu and the goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo.

Alex Isabirye on duty upon his return to Kyetume on 1st March 2021

Way forward:

As Mbabazi is outsourcing for a new job, Kyetume has already found his replacement in Alex Musongola Isabirye, albeit a former club head coach who served them last season.

Isabirye, a CAF “A” certified coach has just returned from Somalia after a brief spell.

He handled the team’s training session on Monday, 1st March 2021 ahead of match day 11 when Kyetume hosts the record 16 time UPL record champions, Sports Club Villa at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.