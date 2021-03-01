Heathens successfully defended the league title after going on a 13-match unbeaten run. It was also a season where numerous players were on top of their form, like Joseph Oyet and Innocent Gwoktho.

This year’s season is similar to the one that just ended – a single leg round robin format. Can the Kyadondo powerhouse replicate last year’s feat?

Key signing: Nobert Okeny. In one of the most surprising transfers of the window, Okeny crossed from Kobs to Heathens. But to some, this was not much of a surprise since he started rugby through the Kyadondo development program.

Nobert Okeny

In addition to Okeny, Heathens only have added Paul Serunjogi and Joseph Bulago to the playing squad from other clubs. But they have also recruited, massively, through the development program, promoting five players from Stallions.

Key departures: Michael Otto and Robert Masendi have crossed to Kobs, Peter Tinashe Mishingaidze left for Pirates while Abdulshakur Kiyimba was traded to Buffaloes.

The 15-time record champions will have to plan how they will play this season without captain Michael Wokorach and halfback Aaron Ofoywroth who are expected to be named on the national sevens team.

What they say: “We have no strategy as usual (to win and defend the title), as we always take one game at a time with no pressure. We have not been given ample time to prepare for this challenge but the majority of the boys have been doing their personal training. It is now about getting everyone together and gelling as a team but I’m sure as the season goes on, the team will get back,” head coach Mohammed Athio.

What I think: Despite the changes in leadership and player transfers that occur at the club, Heathens remain one of the most legitimate title contenders. I think this season’s challenge will be stiffer given the impressive business in the transfer window by their direct competitors.