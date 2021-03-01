Vipers SC has entered a two-year partnership worth 400 million shillings with Uganda’s leading Paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon.

Earlier today, Vipers SC president Lawrence Mulindwa and Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte signed a contract at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende that will see the two work together for a period of two years.

While speaking to the press, Gumte said: “We are very proud to be associated with Vipers Sports Club. We had a football club that is no more. We identified Vipers SC since we share the same objectives.”