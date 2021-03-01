Global coatings manufacturing gurus Kansai Plascon has a bold slogan “Colour Your World”.

With a wide variety of paint products as Vinyl Silk, Vinyl Matt, Weather Guard, Super Gloss, and Egg Shell among others, Kansai Plascon has been able to make turnover dividends.

As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the overwhelming profits have been channeled to the right cause of facilitating community projects, sport inclusive.

Monday, March 1 witnessed a momentous occasion when Kansai Plascon Uganda announced a two-year partnership with four-time Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club.

The event was held at the lavish St Mary’s Stadium on the famous footballing hill of Kitende where 400,000,000 Uganda shillings was confirmed as the total kitty.

Dignitaries in attendance included Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte; Vipers Director and President Lawrence Mulindwa; Marketing and Sponsorship Director Simon Ssekankya; George William Mulindwa (Chairman), Simon Ssekankya (Marketing Director), Tadeus Kitandwe (Co-director), Harunah Kyobe (Co-director), Steven Mulindwa (Manager), Simon Njuba (Chief Executive Officer), Charles Masembe (Technical Director), Robert Ssentongo (Executive), Wyclif Luyombya (Branding), Vincent Sajjabi (Director Finance), Stellah Mulindwa Ndugwa (Finance), Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Head coach) as well as five players Milton Karisa, Paul Mucurezi, Yunus Sentamu, Shaban Muhammed, and Siraje Ssentamu.

L-R: Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Muhammed Shaban and Paul Mucurezi show off the vipers jersey (Credit: John Batanudde)

The deal that places Plascon among the key kit sponsors and a major player in other club activations and engagements such as its corporate social investment in the community, is merely the latest chapter in the brand’s well-cataloged history of investing in sports including football and rugby, according to Mr. Gumte.

To Kansai Plascon Uganda, this is a continuation of the culture of investing in sports and we are very proud to partner a brand and club of Vipers’ stature. We really appreciate the ambition of the club, a virtue that is mutual to Plascon. Like Vipers, Plascon too is relatively a new name or brand on the Ugandan market in spite of having been in operation for years in this country as a paint manufacturer. That notwithstanding, our ambition is to maintain our position as the number one paint and coatings provider in the country, region, and continent; just like Vipers is aiming for the top spot in Ugandan, regional, and continental club football. Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte

Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte

The signing moment: Dr Lawrence Mulindwa and Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte sign the contracs

Viper’s President Lawrence Mulindwa expressed gratitude for the trust that has Plascon vested in Vipers as an institution. He pledged that, like other club partners, Plascon will get more value for its investment.

Every sponsorship announcement is an affirmation of the great team we have here; from the grounds-men, the players, and administrative staff. It takes a tireless and highly innovative team to attract the brand of Plascon’s stature. But while the deal is sealed, this only marks the beginning of a journey; a journey that has to make economic sense to our new partner Plascon, if we are to turn the two-year sponsorship into a lifetime partnership. That’s our pledge to all our partners and it’s the pledge we are making to Plascon as well. Dr Lawrence Mulindwa, Director and President Vipers Sports Club

Dr Lawrence Mulindwa addressing the media

Simon Ssekankya, Vipers Marketing Director

This is a day with great excitement as we announce the addition of Plascon as the official paint partner of Vipers Sports Club. Plascon has been part of the game in Uganda and internationally, Plascon was part of the beautiful game with Manchester United. Vipers’ relationship with Plascon is not a trial marriage. After two years, it will be boom. Even in the COVID-19 times. The club is fully structured with great leadership and a magnificent stadium. I thank Plascon for accepting to work with us. We shall give good value for money. This partnership will last for years and generations. Simon Ssekankya, head of marketing Vipers Sports Club

Santosh Gumte, Dr. Lawrece Mulindwa and George William Mulindwa show off the Vipers’ jerseys

Deal nitty gritty:

As part of the sponsorship, Plascon will also have access to stadium branding, matchday activations, be involved in Vipers CSR engagements, fans activations among other aspects of the club.

These will curtain to a total of Shs 400,000,000 (80 percent cash) and the other in kind.

Some of the journalists who graced the event

Christened as the Venoms, Vipers are currently top of the 16-team table standings in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League with 24 points from 10 matches.

On Wednesday, 3rd March 2021, Vipers take on Soltilo Bright Stars at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.