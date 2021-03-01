Tuesday March 02

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

With two games in succession without victory, SC Villa visits troubled Kyetume targeting all three points at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Jogoos lost 1-0 to UPDF after drawing 1-1 with Busoga United and face a side that is equally gunning for points after failing to win none of their past five league outings.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

The hosts also have technical issues to sort with reports that Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has been sacked – although the club is yet to make any confirmation.

The fixture is reminiscent of last season’s opening game in which Kyetume, then debutants edged the Jogoos at Namboole under floodlights with Cephas Kambugu scoring the winner.

Since then, a lot has changed with the 16-time champions going to fairly challenge for the title last season until COVID19 pandemic cut the season short while Kyetume has remained a mid-table team.

Salim Abdallah will be key for Villa

SC Villa go into the game minus striker Francis Olaki, Moses Kiggundu, Benson Muhindo and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa through injuries but have Isaac Ogwang, Faizo Muwawu and new kid on the block Abdallah Salim available for selection.

Eleventh placed Kyetume will look to Sharif Saaka, former Villa midfielder Feni Ali and Ugandan internationals Mustafa Mujjuzi and goalie Joel Mutakubwa for inspiration.