Tuesday, March 2

Wakiso Giants vs. MYDA – Wakisha Resource Center, 4:00pm

Hassan Ssenyonjo and teammates will have to step up against MYDA | Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Wakiso Giants will be looking to get their Uganda Premier League season back on track after suffering their first defeat last week.

The Purple Sharks play hosts to second-from-the-bottom MYDA and the fixture at Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium presents the side with a perfect chance for getting their second win of the season.

“We had a terrible day out in the last game and this happens, but a strong team is marked by how it returns and tomorrow is an opportunity for us to come out and probably put that right.

“We had an off day in that last game but we want to come out stronger. We have prepared well,” head coach Douglas Bamweyana said ahead of the game.

Wakiso Giants could miss the services of goalkeeper Samson Kiirya who fractured his finger during training with Bamweyana labelling him as doubtful for the game.

MYDA is yet to win a game this season and has been able to score in just two matches on their travels. However, in Ibrahim Nsimbe and Norman Ogik, the league newcomers have a real threat against Wakiso’s leaky defense that has conceded in all but two matches thus far.

The two sides met during last year’s Uganda Cup round of 32 with Wakiso Giants winning five-nil.