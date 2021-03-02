Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Results

Kyetume 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Busoga United 0-4 KCCA

KCCA Kitara 0-1 Express

Express Wakiso Giants 2-2 MYDA

MYDA Onduparaka 0-1 BUL

BUL UPDF 0-1 URA

A ten man Sports Club Villa overcame troubled Kyetume 1-0 on match day 11 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Second half substitute Salim Abdallah scored the all important goal, a decent strike from 25 yards past the flying goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Mutakubwa was only making a return to the Kyetume game after missing two games; away to Onduparaka (Kyetume lost 3-1), 2 all with Soltilo Bright Stars at home and away away duel, losing 3-1 to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Kyetume who were marking their first game with returning head coach Alex Isabirye in charge dominated the early proceedings of the game.

Isabirye replaced the sacked head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi alongside the rest of his technical team.

The Slaughters also missed a first half penalty when Cephas Kambugu had his kick saved by the goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige who dived to his right to save the effort on the stroke of half time.

With 10 minutes into the final stanza, SC Villa introduced Muhammed Ssenoga Kawaga and Salim Abdallah for Goffin Oyirwoth and Nicholas Kabonge respectively.

Salim re-paid the technical team’s faith instantly with a well curled shot past goalkeeper Mutakubwa after exchange of passes with left back Derrick Ndahiiro.

Kyetume reacted with a double change with 20 minutes to play.

Veteran players Robert Ssentongo and Moses Ali Feni came on for Julius Lule and Steven Kabuye respectively.

Ssentongo had a chance to bring the game level with his first touch onto the ball but he was denied by SC Villa captain Asuman Harishe’s timely tackle.

The tackle evoked a quarrel between the two players that prompted FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda to book both parties.

Two minutes later, Harishe brought down the dancing Kambugu for the second booking and thus a red card to grant numerical advantage to the hosts.

The resultant free-kick was fired high and over SC Villa’s goalkeeper Kibirige.

SC Villa brought on forward Faizal Muwawu for gangly striker Isaac Muwawu in the closing moments of the game.

Muwawu was booked for a tackle on Andrew Kiwanuka as the Jogoos held on for the important victory away from home.

The win is SC Villa’s 5th in 11 matches as they ascend to 7th position with 18 points.

Consequently, Kyetume suffered their 4th loss of the campaign and remain 12th with 11 points from 11 matches.

This was the second of the double header on the day. KCCA routed Busoga United 4-0 in the early kick off at 1 PM with Sadat Anaku scoring a hat-trick and Charles Lwanga adding the other.

In the other matches on Tuesday, Express beat Kitara 1-0 away at Kavumba Recreational grounds, draw specialists Wakiso Giants rallied from two goals down to draw with win-less Wakiso Giants 2 all at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Meanwhile, BUL won 1-0 away in Arua city over Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium with Anwar Ntege on target for the Jinja based club.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) also won 1-0 away to UPDF at the Army Military Barracks play ground in Bombo.

Striker Steven Mukwala volleyed home the only goal after 30 minutes.

Next Matches:

Kyetume visits URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University this Friday, 5th March 2021.

On the subsequent day, SC Villa will entertain on-form Police at the Army Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Emmanuel Obua, Joshua Kigozi, Julius Lule, Ezra Bida, Steven Kabuye, Sharif Saaka, Deo Isejja, Cephas Kambugu

Subs: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Baker Buyala, Ali Moses Feni, Latif Kiyemba, Robert Ssentongo, David Seyi Oyedda, James Ssemambo

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Assistant Coach: Isaac Kirabira

SC Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Fred Agandu, Andrew Kiwanuka, Nsubuga, Asuman Harisheh (Captain), Amir Kakomo, Goffin Oyirwoth, Ronald Ssekiganda, Isaac Ogwang, Nicholas Kabonge, Derrick Ndahiiro

Subs: Saidi Keni (G.K), Salim Abdallah, Muhammed Ssenoga, Faisal Muwawu, Ssekiranda, Francis Olaki, Saddam Masereka

Head coach: Edwardo Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

