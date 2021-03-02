Sadat Anaku scored a hat trick as KCCA FC overcame Busoga United FC at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday.

Anaku who only returned from injury last week and made his first appearance this season as KCCA FC defeated Kitara FC was ruthless against winless Busoga United FC, scoring a hat trick before second half substitute Charles Lwanga put the icing on the cake with the fourth.

He opened the scores as early as the 2nd minute when he sprinted before firing home after being set up by Bright Anukani. The young striker added two in the second half to complete his hat trick.

KCCA FC came into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Kitara FC and coach Mike Mutebi made just one change from the team that started on Saturday with Andrew Samson Kigozi starting ahead of Keziron Kizito.

Busoga United FC on the other hand, had drawn one-all against SC Villa in their previous outing but their winless run this season stretched to 11 games.

Anaku who had limped off against Kitara after suffering a knock took no time to register his name on the score sheet, making a fine sprint before drilling home.

The best chance for the home side came at the 24th minute mark when Jerome Kirya found space to shoot but his effort was tamed by goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

At the start of the second stanza Mutebi made KCCA FC first change, with Ashraf Mugume paving way for Keziron Kizito.

Gift Ali who had spent time on the sidelines due to injury also got playing time coming on in place of Kigozi while Lwanga replaced Brian Aheebwa.

The only change for Busoga United saw Joseph Opolot replace Paul Ssekulima.

Anaku doubled the lead for KCCA FC in the 57th minute tapping from close range after Hassan Musana did the donkey work on the left flank.

He completed his hat trick, twelve minutes from time before Lwanga put the score beyond reach with his fifth goal of his campaign.

The win takes KCCA FC to 21 points from 11 games with their next fixture at home against UPDF FC this Friday while Busoga remain third from bottom on five points and have to face Express FC this Friday in Wankulukuku.