Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 11): Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Results

Onduparaka 0-1 BUL

BUL Kyetume 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Busoga United 0-4 KCCA

KCCA UPDF 0-1 URA

URA Kitara 0-1 Express

Express Wakiso Giants 2-2 MYDA

It rarely happens that Onduparaka Football Club loses a home duel at their dreaded AbaBet Green Light fortress in the West Nile region city of Arua.

Seldom do that Catarpillars fall for two consecutive matches at home as the case is in the current 2020-21 Uganda Premier League campaign.

After losing to the reigning league champions Vipers Sports Club 3-1 last Saturday, Onduparaka has again slipped 1-0 to visiting BUL two days later.

Striker Anwar Ntege scored the day’s lone goal towards the end of the opening half.

Ntege, on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club found the goal past goalkeeper Augustine Opoka in the 42nd minute.

It then called for gallant defending from the visitors to earn maximum points on a ground that has failed many teams to pick victories in the recent past.

The defeat was not only the second in the row for Abu Mubaraka Wamboya’s coached side, but also the third in succession.

Onduparaka fell 3-1 to Police at Lugogo before the back to back home loses; 3-1 to Vipers and lately 1-0 to BUL.

The victory was another relief for BUL who had lost three games in a row before overcoming MYDA 4-1 in their immediate past match at Bugembe.

This was Onduparaka’s fourth loss of the season that leaves them in 8th place with 15 points from 11 matches played.

For BUL, this was the fourth win in 11 matches, taking them to 13 points and 10th on the 16 team log.

Meanwhile, Sports Club Villa condemned Kyetume 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Despite completing the game with a man less following a second bookable offence to the Jogoos captain Asuman Harishe, SC Villa had found their goal through second half substitute Salim Abdallah in the 68th minute.

KCCA overcame Busoga United 4-0 in the lunch time kick off at Njeru.

Wakiso Giants and visiting Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) shared the spoils after a four goal stalemate at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports ground in Wakiso.

Uganda Revenue Authority and Express both recorded identical 1-0 away wins at UPDF and Kitara respectively.

Steven Mukwala was on target for URA at the Army Military Barracks play ground in Bombo while Frank Kalanda’s kick from the penalty spot was the match winner for Express over Kitara at Kavumba.

Next Matches:

BUL returns to action this Saturday, 6th March 2021 at home against draw specialists Wakiso Giants at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

On the same day, Soltilo Bright Stars will entertain Onduparaka at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

BUL and Onduparaka captains with referees

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Augustine Opoka (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Hakim Magombe, Najib Tusaba, Yakubu Ramadan, Gibson Adinho, Living Kabon, Derrick Ochen, Mohammed Med Kyeline, Emmanuel Okech, Rashid Okocha (Captain)

Subs: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), John Rogers, Hamza Geriga, Allan Busobozi, Joel Jangeyambe, Moses Okot, Oscar Agaba, Amis Muwonge, Ali Mukiibi

Head coach: Abu Mubaraka Wamboya

BUL XI: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Fredrick Kigozi, Ramadan Dudu, Walter Ochora, Godfrey Akol, Elvis Kibaale, Robert Mukongotya, Richard Wandyaka, Simon Peter Oketch, Anwar Ntege

Subs: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Douglas Bithum, Martin Aprem, Charles Sempa, Musa Esenu, Deogracious Ojok, Ibrahim Mugulusi