Derrick Kakooza remains focused on winning the golden boot and the U-20 Afcon trophy after his hat-trick helped the Hippos reach the finals.

The Police FC striker became the first player to score three goals in the same game in the tournament so far and his tally of five goals means he is ahead of the golden boot chasers by two goals going into the finals.

“First of all, I want to thank the Almighty God that I have scored a hat-trick today in this tournament and we qualified for the finals,” Kakooza said.

“I am very happy for achieving the feat and I want to thank the coaches, officials and teammates that have made all this possible,” he added.

“For us, each game is a final and we know Ghana won’t be easy but we believe we can bring the trophy home. I also want to score more goals and be the top scorer of the tournament.”

Morley Byekwaso’s charges become the first national team in Uganda’s history to reach the finals of a continental tournament since the senior national team in 1978.

Ironically, the opponents in the finals was Ghana who will be Uganda’s stumbling block to winning the trophy come Saturday.