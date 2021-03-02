2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 11) – Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Results

Kitara 0-1 Express

Express Kyetume 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Busoga United 0-4 KCCA

KCCA UPDF 0-1 URA

URA Wakiso Giants 2-2 MYDA

MYDA Onduparaka 0-1 BUL

Express Football Club is back to the summit of the Uganda Premier League standings after match day 11.

The Red Eagles needed a well struck kick from the penalty spot by second half substitute Frank Kalanda to win 1-0 against newly promoted Kitara at the Kavumba Recreational Grounds in Wakiso on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.

This penalty was awarded with a quarter an hour left on the clock when Patrick Mugume handled the ball in the forbidden place, the penalty area.

Before the incident, Kitara had proved a hard nut to crack.

Former Kitara striker George Senkaaba witnessed his 20th minute effort rest onto the cross bar with a powerful header after a decent cross from left back Arthur Kiggundu.

Teenager Ivan Mayanja replaced Ibrahim Kayiwa in the 28th minute.

Charles Musiige also got close, shooting just over on the stroke of half time.

Kalanda replaced Ssenkaaba five minutes into the second half following an ankle sprain on the latter.

With the game destined for a stalemate, Express had other ideas altogether.

Referee Ashadu Ssemere did not hesitate to point to the spot after Mugume’s handball incident.

Kalanda confidently stood up and struck the ball to the right, sending goalkeeper Emmanuel Opio the wrong way.

Express defended gallantly for the last minutes to secure yet another win as their unbeaten run continues.

The Red Eagles are now top of the table standings with 25 points off 11 matches, a point better than second placed Vipers who host Soltilo Bright Stars on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Kitara remains win-less after their 10th defeat on 11 matches, leaving the newcomers bottom of the standings with a single point.

Next Matches:

Express hosts Busoga United on Friday, 5th March 2021 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

On the subsequent day, Kitara travels to Tororo to face fellow newcomers Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George IV Memorial Stadium.

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Enock Walusimbi (C), Issa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Abel Etrude, Mahad Yaya Kakooza Muzamiru Mutyaba 61′), Ibrahim Kayiwa (Ivan Mayanja 28′), Charles Musiige, George Senkaaba (Frank Kalanda 51′), Eric Kambale.

Unused Subs: Cryspus Kusiima, Dennis Mubuya, Daniel Shabene, Mustafa Kiragga

Match Officials:

Centre Referee: Hassan Semere

Hassan Semere First Assistant : Hakim Mulindea

: Hakim Mulindea Second Assistant : Gilbert Ngyendo

: Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth Official : John Bosco Kalibbala

: John Bosco Kalibbala Match Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya

Wednesday 3rd March 2021