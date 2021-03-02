Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 11): Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Results

UPDF 0-1 URA

URA Kitara 0-1 Express

Express Wakiso Giants 2-2 MYDA

MYDA Onduparaka 0-1 BUL

BUL Kyetume 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Busoga United 0-4 KCCA

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club defeated Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 1-0 at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Tuesday, 02 March 2021.

Striker Steven Desse Mukwala was the hero with the only goal of the match scored on the half hour mark.

Mukwala, last season’s top scorer volleyed home past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa for his third goal of the campaign in 11 matches.

The army side had a first half change when Hussein Hassan Zzinda was taken out for Ibrahim Wamannah in the 42nd minute.

At the start of the second half, Arafat Kakonge and lanky striker Davis Kasirye were introduced for Sheif Batte and Ruben Kabuye’s slots respectively.

Five minutes later, Alex Kitata was introduced for Brian Kalumba before another Brian entity Kayanja was rested for the towering center forward Robert Eseru.

The tax collectors made a double change in the 64th minute with Davis Ssali and Ronald Kigongo coming on for Ibrahim Juma Dada and Ivan Ntege respectively.

URA goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo with 13 minutes to play after an injury to first choice Nafian Alionzi.

There was then a double change for the visitors with goal scorer Mukwala paving way for Brian Nkuubi and Moses Sseruyidde coming out for Farouk Katongole.

URA defender Benjamin Nyakoojo was named the most outstanding player on the day.

URA remains third on the table standings after their 7th win of the season that takes them to 24 points, same as second placed Vipers who have a game in hand against Soltilo Bright Stars on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Army side UPDF has now lost 5 matches in 11 games as they remain 6th on the 16 team log with 18 points, same as SC Villa who won 1-0 away to Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka lost at home 1-0 to visiting BUL at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Striker Anwar Ntege, on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club scored the solitary goal in the 42nd minute.

A 10 man Sports Club Villa pipped Kyetume 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru with second half substitute Salim Abdallah scoring in the 68th minute.

KCCA condemned Busoga United 4-0 in the lunch time kick off at Njeru.

Wakiso Giants and visiting Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) shared the spoils after a four goal stalemate at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports ground in Wakiso.

Express edged Kitara 1-0 with Frank Kalanda’s kick from the penalty spot winning the game at Kavumba.

Next Matches:

URA hosts their next home game against Kyetume at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Ndejje University, Bombo on Friday, 5th March 2021.

Kitara makes the long trip to Tororo to face Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on the same day at the King George IV Stadium.

URA team that started against UPDF (Credit: URA FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Sheif Batte, Isa Mubiru, Simon Monie Mbaziira, Denis Ssekitoleko (Captain), Ibrahim Thembo, Hassan Hussein Zzinda, Ezekiel Katende, Ruben Kabuye, Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba

Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Ibrahim Wamaana, Arafat Kakonge, Davis Kasirye, Charles Ssebutinde, Alex Kitata, Robert Eseru

Head coach: Kefa Kisala

Assistant Coach: Pius Ngabo

URA XI: Alionzi Nafian (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Huud Mulikyi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ivan Ntege, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Shafiq Kagimu, Cromwell Rwothomio, Moses Sseruyidde, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Farouk Katongole, Ronald Kigongo, Brian Nkuubi, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Arafat Galiwango, Davis Ssali

Head coach : Sam Ssimbwa

Assistant coach: George Lutalo

Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mukasa

Doctor: Joseph Lubega

Match Officials:

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Wednesday 3rd March 2021