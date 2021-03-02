Uganda U20 National Team continued with their fairy-tale at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations Championship in Mauritania with a masterclass against Tunisia in the semifinals on Monday.

A perfect outing for the Uganda Hippos saw them dispatch Tunisia, winning the contest 4-1 in remarkable fashion thanks to goals from Derrick Kakooza (hat trick) and Richard Basangwa.

The result meant Uganda progressed to the final despite this being their maiden appearance at the tournament and will face Ghana on Saturday.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso was delighted with the performance of his charges against Tunisia and lauded them for the spirited display.

“I want to thank God for the win and enabling us to reach this far. The Boys showed full commitment right from the word go. We dominated proceedings and made sure we did not lose focus even when we were leading.”

Simeon Masaba (assistant coach) talks to the head coach Morley Byekwaso (right) Credit: FUFA

Byekwaso indicated that they planned well for their opponents and knew exactly how to hurt them.

“I believe we did our preparations well as coaches and told the players what to do. We knew North African teams want to have possession but we denied them and that indeed disrupted their game plan.”

Basangwa fired Uganda into an early lead before Kakooza doubled the lead from close range off the former’s lay-up.

Derrick Kakooza celebrates one of his goals against Tunisia

Adam Karim Benlamine pulled one back for Tunisia before the break but Kakooza once again took the show netting a brace in the second stanza to complete his hat trick.

The Police forward currently leads the scoring charts with five goals in as many games.