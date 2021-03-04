As the Uganda Sand Cranes team was named for the upcoming double legged AFCON 2020 beach soccer qualifies against Ghana, one significant key addition was made on the technical team.

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula is part of the technical team and will serve as fitness coach alongside head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge and assistant Peter Sseguya.

Ayiekoh’s addition is envisaged as a key decision and will definitely beef up the set up given his experience in this game over the years with MUBS Beach Soccer team.

Godfrey Lwesibawa (left) is part of the Sand Cranes team Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A 20 man team of players was named to start preparation as Uganda takes on Ghana on 27th March 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Experienced faces as Samon Kirya (Entebbe Sharks), Meddie Kibirige (Isabet) return in goal as MUBS’ Jamilu Maliyamungu takes over Nasser Lwamunda’s slot.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, the towering Rica Byaruhanga, Ronald Magwali, Sulaiman Ochero, Douglas Muganga, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Baker Lukooya, Brian Nkuubi all return as Peter Rock Somoka is among the notable absentees.

Nkuubi and Lukooya return to the team fold after a period of more than three years.

The return leg will be played between 9th-10th April 2021 in Accra.

The team will enter a residential camp on Monday, 8th March at the FUFA Technical Centre.

Full Squad summoned:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabet), Jamilu Maliyamungu (MUBS), Samson Kirya (Entebbe Sharks), Nasser Lwamunda (KIU)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Paul Kato (Buganda Royal), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University)

Midfielders: Peter Mukwata (Mutoola Beach), Swaibu Kakwaya (Buganda Royal), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabet)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence University), Said Munir (MUBS), Swalleh Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University), Godfrey Lwesibwa (Buganda Royal), Baker Lukooya (St. Lawrence University)

Officials