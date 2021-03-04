Police Football Club Chairman, AIGP Asan Kasingye has been found guilty of making defamatory statements by the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

The decision stems from the statements Kasingye wrote on his social media platforms (Twitter) after Police FC lost 3-2 to Vipers SC at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende last month.

The Chairman was furious when match officials in the aforementioned game sent off goalkeeper Derrick Ochan. The decision was however ruled out days later after review of the incident.

He accused Vipers SC of fixing games and getting involved in pre-determining of results.

According to the ruling, Kasingye violated Article 39(2) of the FUFA Ethics Code that prohibits officials from making public statements of defamatory nature.

“The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Police FC Chairman Mr. Asan Kasingye for violating Article 39(2) of the FUFA Ethics Code which provides that; Persons bound by this Code are forbidden from making any public statements of a defamatory nature towards FUFA and /or towards any other person bound by this code in the context of FUFA events,” reads the statement.

Kasingye has therefore been slapped with a fine of UGX 2.5M and this must be paid within 30 days. He also risks getting banned for six months if he commits any other unethical conduct.

“A minimum fine of UGX 2.5M (Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Uganda Shillings Only) under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the FUFA Ethics Code. The fine must be paid within thirty (30) days from receipt of the decision

“An automatic six months ban from all football-related activities both Nationally and Internationally to be served in the event that Mr.Asan Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine,” the statement further adds.

In a related development, Juma Osire who was the assistant referee in the Vipers SC vs Police FC game and sanctioned the send-off of Ochan has also been punished.

Derrick Ochan showed marching orders Credit: John Batanudde

“Disciplinary proceedings were opened against Assistant referee Mr. Juma Osire for making a clear referee mistake during the Vipers SC Vs Police FC match played on 19th February 2021 at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium. He was poorly positioned at the time of the incident hence wrongly issuing a red card to Uganda Police FC player Ochan Derrick/shirt no.19.”

Osire has therefore been banned from all football related activities for a period of one month.